With summer approaching and warmer days lurking around the corner, we’re already thinking of how we’re going to keep our cool.

Compared to Spain, the British summer might not seem all that impressive, but it can still get quite sticky and sweaty – giving us plenty of reason to minimise our movements and maximise comfort.

There are many different ways to prevent you from overheating: from popping open a cold beer and upgrading your wardrobe with summer essentials to investing in a fan and bringing out the paddling pool. But there are two things we simply can’t live without once temperatures start to pick up: sunscreen (safety first after all) and ice cream.

From fond memories of going to the gelato parlour with grandpa to a quick supermarket run before a meet up with friends in the park, this frozen treat never disappoints. And now, you can simply make it at home.

Whethe you opt for an all-natural, vegan sorbet or a rich chocolate and peanut butter flavour, your choices are endless. Ice cream makers come in all shapes and sizes: from high-end professional gelato makers to budget machines. And as with most handy kitchen gadgets, Aldi has one on offer in its special buys range.

Ambiano ice maker: £34.99, Aldi.co.uk

Whether you stick to your regular strawberry, chocolate and vanilla or are a bit more adventurous when it comes to flavours, if you make ice cream at home you can prep it exactly to your liking – and it’s quite easy too.

This machine from Aldi only takes 15-25 minutes to whip up your soft serve ice cream in its 1l detachable quick freeze bowl. Then you simply put your mixture in the freezer and patiently wait for 24 hours while it sets (this is actually the hard part).

We quite like its pistachio colour – which just so happens to be our favourite ice cream flavour – and think it won’t be an eyesore on your countertop when you leave it out for use all summer, or even in winter to whip up a quick homemade desert to impress dinner guests.

Low-budget products often leave you wondering whether they’ll stand the test of time, but the three-year warranty Aldi offers seems like a good sign. Snap it up now from Aldi’s website before there all cone – we mean gone!

Looking for other ways to keep your cool this summer? Aldi’s range also includes a frozen drinks maker (£22.99, Aldi.co.uk) which is perfect for shave ice (we recommend mixing and matching different syrups for a sweet and hydrating snack), margaritas and other cocktails, slushies, iced lattes and more.

It did go seriously fast however and has already completely sold out online, but you’ll have the chance to shop it in stores on May 22.

