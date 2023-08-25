Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After a huge public outcry, Nike has U-turned on its decision not to sell goalkeeping legend Mary Earps’s green shirt. The sports brand has announced the England replica goalkeeper shirt will be sold in “limited quantities”, along with keeper shirts from the US, France and the Netherlands.

While England fans have been able to buy the Lionesses’ home and away kits since the start of the tournament, Earps’s goalkeeper kit had been left off the menu. Earps won the Women’s World Cup Golden Glove award and was named Fifa’s best goalkeeper in February. She saved a penalty in the Lionesses 1-0 defeat in the Women’s World Cup final against Spain last Sunday.

A Change.org petition in support of Earps and “all female goalkeepers” soared past 160,000 signatures earlier this morning, and Conservative MP Tracey Crouch submitted a motion to parliament, calling on Nike to “put this right”.

Nike hinted earlier this week that it would not be producing a replica goalkeeper shirt, despite the backlash, implying it would take the feedback on board “for future tournaments”. However, on Wednesday (23 August), the sports apparel company stated fans will indeed be able to buy goalkeeper shirts over the coming days, with the shirts being sold through each football federation’s website. It did not specify how many will be produced.

Ahead of the tournament, Earps criticised Nike for refusing to sell her kit. “I can’t really sugar-coat this in any way, so I am not going to try,” Earps told reporters ahead of England’s opening game. “It is hugely disappointing and very hurtful.”

The England goalkeeper went on to explain how her Manchester United shirt was the third bestselling shirt last season, selling out on the website. “It is the young kids I am most concerned about. They are going to say: ‘Mum, Dad, can I have a Mary Earps shirt?’ and they say, ‘[you] can’t, but I can get you an Alessia Russo 23 or a Rachel Daly 9,” Earps added.

Nike said: “We recognise that, during the tournament, we didn’t serve those fans who wished to show their passion and support to the squad’s goalkeepers. We are committed to retailing women’s goalkeeping jerseys for major tournaments in the future.”

Soon, Mary Earps fans will be able to get a goalkeeper shirt of their own. Here’s everything we know about the sale of the kit.

How to buy the Mary Earps England goalkeeper kit

Nike hasn’t confirmed when exactly Mary Earps’s shirt will go on sale, but it has stated it will be available in the “coming days”.

You will be able to get it from the Football Association’s official England Store, though it’s likely it will be sold online on the Nike website directly, too. We will update this article once it goes live.

