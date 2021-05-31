Pyjama party: 7 stylish sets for summer nights

After a decidedly disappointing spring, warmer days – and nights – are on the way. As well as digging out your favourite sunnies and packing away your heavy duvet, it’s time to swap your snuggly pyjamas for something a little lighter.

Sleep experts agree that keeping cool is essential if you want to get a good night’s rest, and a two-piece shorts set or PJ playsuit is the most stylish way to make sure you don’t overheat during the hotter months.

This season, we’re spoilt for choice in the sleepwear department. Take your pick of touchable fabrics, from ultra-soft jersey to crisp cotton and silky satin.

Keep it classic with slouchy separates in muted colours, or jazz it up with animal prints and floral patterns. Lace inserts and ruffles add a seductive edge to camis and crop tops.

Here are seven of the coolest PJ sets for summer…

Marks and Spencer Rosie Satin & Lace Animal Print Short Pyjama Set

1. Marks and Spencer Rosie Satin & Lace Animal Print Short Pyjama Set, £29.50

Baukjen Tami Organic Pyjamas

2. Baukjen Tami Organic Pyjamas, £85

Hush Leni Sage Pyjama Shorts Set

3. Hush Leni Sage Pyjama Shorts Set, £39

Bluebella Luna Ivory Cami and Short Set

4. Bluebella Luna Cami and Short Set – Ivory £36

TALA Neve Blush Cami Pyjama Top; Reva Blush Drawstring Pyjama Shorts

5. TALA Neve Cami Pyjama Top – Blush, £25; Reva Drawstring Pyjama Shorts – Blush, £20

Oliver Bonas Florence Floral Print Peach Pink Playsuit & Scrunchie Pyjama Set

6. Oliver Bonas Florence Floral Print Peach Pink Playsuit & Scrunchie Pyjama Set, £59.50

Dora Larsen Emelie Ruffle Crop Emelie Ruffle Shorts

7. Dora Larsen Emelie Ruffle Crop, £90; Emelie Ruffle Short, £75