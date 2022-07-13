Calling all bookworms – if you’re tired of carrying around a chunky tome, a Kindle is a great alternative. And, thankfully, this one has never been cheaper, with £45 off. The saving is due to Amazon’s Prime Day sale, which ends at midnight, so you’ll have to be quick.

It was this Kindle paperwhite that took the top spot in our review of the best ereaders, with our writer noting that it has “brilliant features, performance and design”.

There really is no better device to fuel your inner bookworm, so here’s everything there is to know about the device that’s about to take your love for reading to new heights.

Amazon Kindle paperwhite: Was £129.99, now £84.99, Amazon.co.uk

Most people are constantly trying to read more but carrying big novels around isn’t the most viable option. Enter this Kindle paperwhite, which took the top spot in our review of the best ereaders.

The Independent’s technology critic, David Phelan, noted that the paperwhite underwent a “big upgrade”, with the screen size shooting up from 6in to 6.8in, “with the same 300ppi resolution as the pricier oasis”.

As for the design, Phelan praised it for being “elegant”, with “the screen flush to the frame (the basic Kindle display is recessed behind the frame)”. He noted that the “front light has also been improved recently to make it subtler and adjustable in terms of warmth as well as brightness”.

Much like the oasis, “the paperwhite is waterproof, able to withstand submersion in 2m of water for up to an hour”, so you can enjoy a cracking book from the bath or even the pool.

If you need any more persuasion, Phelan found that the “paperwhite is the best balance of advanced features and reasonable price of any Kindle, or any other ebook reader”.

It’s currently at its lowest price it’s ever been with a whopping 35 per cent off, thanks to Prime Day, so it’s certainly a great time to invest, particularly if you’re heading on holiday this summer.

