The Amazon Prime Day sale for 2021 has been in full swing, with the retailer continuing to slash prices across tech, TVs, gaming, home appliances, clothing, alcohol and more across 21 and 22 June.

We’ve been bringing you all the best deals on coveted items such as the Amazon Fire tablet, Philips IPL devices, Nespresso coffee machines, Apple AirPods and Fitbit watches, with plenty more coming your way.

Tech is a category that often sees some of the biggest discounts and we’ve just spotted this Furbo dog camera with a huge 47 per cent off – that’s a saving of £116.

It’ll allow you to keep a close eye on your dog, or other pets, when you’re not with them, and even talk to them through the microphone. It’s ideal for their own security and safety, giving you more peace of mind when you’re out and about or for your return to the office, even if that’s only for a day or two per week.

Read on for all the details on this deal and the impressive features that make the Furbo camera a worthy Amazon Prime Day purchase you don’t want to miss out on.

Our IndyBest team handpicks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Furbo dog camera: Was £245, now £129, Amazon.co.uk

This HD camera is kitted out with night vision, providing 160 degree wide-angle shot and a 4x zoom function so you’ll always be able to see your furry friend clearly at all times of day (and night).

You can set up push notifications on your smartphone to alert you when your dog is barking too, so you can avoid any unwanted noise when parcels are delivered or calm an agitated pet down.

Through the Furbo app, available for iOS and Android, you can also remotely toss your dog treats by filling the device with up to 100 pieces, of a recommended size of 1cm.

Also as part of the Prime Day deals, you can also pick up this Tractive GPS dog tracker (was £44.99, now £24.95, Amazon.co.uk) that can be attached to your pet’s collar when they’re not in the home.

Tractive GPS dog tracker: Was £44.99, now £24.95, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

Boasting a battery life of up to five days, you can set up the tracker with safe spaces, such as your garden, so you’ll be alerted when your dog leaves and comes back safely.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.