Nobody does a sale quite like Amazon, and the retailer is currently hosting its annual Prime Day shopping bonanza. Between 21 and 22 June, there will be huge savings across a range of categories, such as tech, TVs, laptops, gaming, home appliances and more.

But, some of the biggest deals to be found are on gadgets, including headphones designed to upgrade your audio experience, whether you’re listening to a podcast or have your go-to track on repeat while out for a run.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2021 live blog for the latest updates

One of the most impressive savings we’ve spotted in the sale is 40 per cent off Sony’s WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling wireless headphones, reduced from £330 to £197.99.

Designed to be worn over-ear, they have a battery life of 30 hours and have been optimised for Google Assistant and Alexa, for seamless, hands-free control.

And the IndyBest team can also attest to their quality, as they featured in our round-up of the best noise-cancelling headphones. Read on for our full review and how to snap up the deal.



Sony WH-1000XM3 noise cancelling wireless headphones: Was £330, now £197.99, Amazon.co.uk

Featuring in our guide to the best noise-cancelling headphones, our reviewer said this pair from Sony “sound amazing and have a lively, effective noise-cancellation that’s inviting and attractive”.

They added that they also beat top-rated brand Bose for overall sound quality, even when noise cancelling was turned off. “They are almost exactly the same weight as the Bose, too, which is part of why they feel so comfy to wear. Sony’s transparency mode is achieved by touching an earcup, which is easier than removing the headphones, even if the other person doesn’t know you can suddenly hear them perfectly,” our tester wrote.

The headphones also have a battery life of 30 hours and can be quick-charged, so you’ll never without them.

