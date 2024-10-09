This expert-recommended SAD lamp is almost half price for Amazon Prime Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Amazon’s October Prime Big Deal Days sale is in full swing, and if you’re looking for hero products to help boost your mood during the winter months, you won’t be disappointed with the discounts on offer.

From high-tech mattresses for improving your sleep to the best Vitamin D supplements and aromatherapy tools, there are price drops a-plenty on wellbeing tools. One of my personal favourites is also on offer: Lumie’s Vitamin L SAD lamp.

Often called therapy lights, SAD lamps are very bright lights that you sit in front of, ideally in the morning and around lunchtime. They can help improve your mood by encouraging your brain to reduce the production of melatonin (a hormone that makes you sleepy) and increase the production of serotonin (a hormone that affects your mood).

One of the highest-rated buys in our review of the best SAD lamps, Lumie’s Vitamin L is now 36 per cent cheaper in Amazon’s Big Deal Days event. Here’s everything we know about the Lumie Vitamin L SAD light, including how to use it and how to make the most of this deal.

Lumie vitamin L SAD light: Was £99, now £62.99, Amazon.co.uk

I’ve used a Lumie lamp for many years to help regulate my sleeping patterns, boost my mood and stave off fatigue. In the UK, especially during the winter months, our exposure to natural daylight is pretty limited and this can wreak havoc with your circadian rhythm, lead to tiredness and low mood and generally leave you feeling flat and lethargic.

By replicating a blast of sunlight in the mornings, a daylight lamp can get your hormones firing at the right times and combat the symptoms of seasonal affective disorder and winter depression. About a third of the population will deal with the symptoms of SAD every year and using a daylight lamp each morning is one of the easiest ways to avoid these symptoms.

I plug my SAD light in and blast it every morning while I’m at my desk – I even take it with me when I’m travelling. In our review of the best SAD lamps, our tester said the Lumie vitamin L SAD light was “the easiest to use” so if you’ve never used a device like this before it’s a great starting point. All you need to do is plug it in, switch it on and go. Our reviewer also liked that it “fits in easily with daily life. Plus, it doesn’t look ugly”.

Experts advise sitting or standing 20cm away from the light for 30 minutes a day – you should start feeling the benefits after a week. You can choose to position the lamp in portrait mode or landscape mode, depending on how much space you have available on your work surfaces or bedside table, which was noted by our tester, who praised the light’s “versatility”.

SAD Lamp power is measured in lux (which is the measurement of brightness). With 10,000 lux, this Lumie lamp has more than enough power to boost serotonin levels with daily use. Anything under 10,000 lux will mean you need to sit closer than 20cm or use it for longer than 30 minutes.

So, if you’re looking for an SAD lamp that’s both convenient and simple to use, the Lumie vitamin L is a clear favourite and it’s now 36 per cent cheaper, so now’s the best time to invest in one for those dreary winter mornings.

