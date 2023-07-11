Sleep easy with 35% off a Simba pillow for Prime Day

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love bagging a bargain? Prime Day 2023 is here, with savings aplenty across all shopping sections. Whether you’re in the market for some new earbuds, a gaming console or fitness-tracking watch, our IndyBest shopping team has all the latest deals covered and will bring you the best savings as they land on our live blog.

There’s discounts to dive into across tech, laptops, TVs, home appliances and much more this Prime Day. While it’s a useful time to stock up on beauty staples and cleaning essentials like dishwasher tablets, the annual event also offers an ideal opportunity to save money on big-name brands and pricier items like mattresses.

Speaking of getting a good night’s sleep, we’ve spotted an impressive discount on a pillow from popular bed-in-a-box brand Simba.

You can snap up the Simba hybrid pillow for 35 per cent less, which equates to a decent £38 saving. Here’s everything we know about the IndyBest tried and tested temperature regulating pillow.

Simba hybrid pillow: Was £109, now £70.85, Amazon.co.uk

Simba’s hypoallergenic hybrid pillow is filled with “nanocubes” made from open-cell foam which can be removed or added in for adaptable height and firmness. It has a temperature regulating layer and a smooth cotton surface, as well as a mesh border for optimal airflow and breathability. Suitable for both back and side sleepers, the 70cm x 50cm size fits standard pillow cases. Plus, it’s machine washable too.

An IndyBest tried and tested buy, we’ve featured it several times, both on its own in a standalone review, and in our best cooling pillows piece. Meanwhile, in our best pillows review round-up, our reviewer praised the effectiveness of its cooling fabric and also said: “You will struggle to find a more comfortable firm pillow than the Simba one.”

