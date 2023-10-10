Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shopping for new premium headphones in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale? Here’s the best discount you’re going to find: right now, there’s a massive £100 off the Sony WH-1000XM5 (was £380, now £279.99, Amazon.co.uk), the latest and best-sounding headphones we’ve tested.

The third major Amazon sale of the year is seeing huge discounts applied across home and kitchen appliances, Apple products, laptops and Amazon devices. It’s also a great time to pick up tech, from smartphones and games consoles to fitness trackers and electric toothbrushes.

If you happen to be in the market for some decent over-ears, the Big Deal Days sale has been a great place to find discounts. Now, we’re seeing a huge price drop of £100 on Sony’s flagship headphones, which were only released a few months ago.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £380, now £279.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

Sony’s flagship over-ear wireless headphones were released earlier this year and comfortably held the top spot in our round-up of the best wireless headphones. We can attest to their quality, especially when it comes to noise-cancellation. In fact, this writer is wearing theirs right now.

Sony’s noise cancellation tech is a cut above the competition. The headphones also include smart features such as quick attention – which lowers the volume when you need to chat – as well as Alexa and Google Assistant integration.

More importantly, they sound great, with fine controls for EQ tuning when you want to tweak to your exact sound profile. “Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handle it all with poise and gumption – they never miss a beat”.

