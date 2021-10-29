With celebrity fans including everyone from Kendall Jenner to Kanye West, Adidas is one of the most sought-after brands of this generation. Transcending its sportswear origins to become a street-style staple, we just can’t seem to get enough of the stuff.

And with Black Friday just around the corner, we’re sure people will be getting in line to get their fashion fix for less.

So whether you’re after some Stan Smiths, gazelles, ultraboosts, or ozweegos, November may be the best time to buy. And thankfully Black Friday is just arond the corner, with the main event taking place on 26 November, bringing with it some of the best discounts not only on sportswear, but also on home appliances, tech, toys, fashion and more to get you ready for the festive period ahead.

Here at IndyBest, we’ll be tracking the hottest deals across tech, gaming, home appliances, fashion and more during the mammoth sale, so stay tuned for the latest updates as we get them.

Keep reading for all of our expert tips, tricks and tips to get the most out of the Adidas Black Friday sale this year.

Read more:

Does Adidas take part in Black Friday?

Yes. The Adidas Black Friday sale is a favourite for many shoppers, and this year should be no exception.

Stocking cult trainers, tracksuits and more, we’re expecting to get great deals on some three-striped garms this November. We’re especially hoping for a reduction on the brand’s ultraboost 21 running shoes (£160, Adidas.co.uk), where our reviewer said: “existing Ultraboost wearers will be pleased with this new version, which has a more responsive toe-off and nicer aesthetic are all an improvement”.

Does Adidas take part in Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday was traditionally the online only day of the huge sale event, but since online shopping is now most people’s go-to method of buying, it’s no longer seen as this. Instead, it’s the final day to get a bargain (and have it delivered) in time for Christmas. But don’t be fooled into thinking this is a wind down day. It’s actually when many brands ramp up their sales, by adding more of a discount of even new products into its sale.

With both a great website and a number of physical stores across the UK, we expect Adidas to follow suit and continue its sale on into Monday 29, offering up a weekend-long sales bonanza.

How much is Adidas’s Black Friday discount?

Last year the sportswear giant discounted a huge selection of men’s, women’s, and kids’ items by up to 50 per cent, with a big portion of products reduced by around 30 per cent.

While not every product makes it into the Black Friday bargain section, we’re pretty confident a great range will be added this year, including some of the brand’s biggest fan favourites. We’re hoping that the Toyko run shorts (£22, Adidas.co.uk), which we recommended in our guide to the best running shorts for women, will make an appearance, too.

When is Adidas’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

Black Friday officially kicks off on 26 November, with Cyber Monday on 29 November this year. But many retailers choose to discount for longer, sometimes even a week or two before, so be sure to check back here on IndyBest for all the latest updates.

We also recommend joining the Adidas Creators Club for perks including a 20 per cent discount voucher, early access to the sale and access to limited-edition products.

If you’re wanting to get a head start on sale shopping, or just fancy treating yourself, Adidas is currently running an “autumn offer” with up to 40 per cent off a massive 5,000 products.

Highlights for men include 25 per cent off the ultraboost 4.0 dna shoes (£105, Adidas.co.uk), 30 per cent off this techfit compression long-sleeve top (£19.60, Adidas.co.uk), and 40 per cent off the adilette aqua slides (£11.97, Adidas.co.uk).

For women, there’s 40 per cent off the adicolour classics 3-stripes leggings (£16.80, Adidas.co.uk), 30 per cent off these gazelles (£52.50, Adidas.co.uk), and 40 per cent off the adicolour essentials X egle sweatshirt (£36, Adidas.co.uk).

And for children, there’s 30 per cent off these gazelles (£30.10, Adidas.co.uk), these ZX 1K shoes (£30.10, Adidas.co.uk), and these superstar shoes (£30.10, Adidas.co.uk).

What was in Adidas’s Black Friday sale last year?

Countless products were included in last year’s sale including trainers, tracksuits and training gear for men, women and children.

Some of our favourite discounts included a 30 per cent reduction on the solarglide 3 shoes, which are still on sale (£89.96, Adidas.co.uk), 30 per cent off these gazelle shoes (£70, Adidas.co.uk), and 40 per cent off the u_path run shoes (£70, Adidas.co.uk).

How much is Adidas’s delivery on Black Friday?

Adidas hasn’t yet mentioned offering discounts on delivery across Black Friday, so for now, we’ll presume rates will be the same as normal.

Creators Club members enjoy free delivery, along with anyone placing an order over £25.

Otherwise standard delivery to home or a post office is £3.99, but all orders are free to collect from Adidas stores.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on sportswear ahead of Black Friday, try the links below:

