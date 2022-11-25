Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The sales extravaganza that is Black Friday is finally here and the deals are coming in thick and fast.

From home appliances, TVs and laptops, to skincare, jewellery and fasion, the biggest shopping event of the year has been underway for a few weeks now, as brands compete for customers. Those taking part this year include Amazon, John Lewis, Currys, Very, Dyson, Shark, Apple and Ninja.

Our team of bargain-hunting experts has been handpicking the best deals so far, and the latest retailer to join the party is Asos.

Everyone’s favourite online shopping destination has announced its Black Friday sale is bigger than ever this year, with up to 80 per cent off everything. Yes, you read that right.

However, to avoid you having to trawl through the thousands of products included, we’ve done the hard work for you and curated our top picks below.

From warm winter coats and cosy jumpers to fun accessories and party pieces, our round-up has something for everyone. Happy shopping!

Adidas outdoor Helionic down puffer jacket in blue: Was £130, now £78, Asos.com

(Asos)

This baby-blue puffer coat is a fun way to add colour to your wardrobe, while staying warm during bitterly cold winter days. Available in sizes XS to XL, it’s designed in a regular fit, and the high collar, zip pockets, elasticated cuffs and adjustable toggle hem will keep blustery weather at bay.

Buy now

Asos Design brushed Oxford shirt in cotton blend, taupe: Was £25, now £18.75, Asos.com

(Asos)

A classic Oxford shirt is the perfect transitional piece that can be dressed up for formal occasions or dressed down for casual days. Layer it over T-shirts for added warmth or on its own buttoned up. Available in chest sizes 34 to 48, the neutral colour will work with everything else in your wardrobe too.

Buy now

Asos Design chunky jumper with open collar, grey: Was £28, now £22.40, Asos.com

(Asos)

Snap up this 20 per cent saving on a chunky knit jumper. The V-neck spread collar instantly adds a smart touch and is a great opportunity to pair with your favourite jewellery. The long sleeves and relaxed fit make this a cosy everyday winter wardrobe essential. We’ll be wearing this with jeans and chunky boots.

Buy now

Whistles fitted midi dress in pink velvet: Was £119, now £95.20, Asos.com

(Asos)

Got your Christmas parties booked, or a winter wedding in the calendar? This Whistles pink midi number is the perfect go-to. Bold and bright but designed in a flattering cut, it’ll pair beautifully with heaps of gold jewellery – we’re thinking statement earrings and a clutch, to finish the look.

Buy now

Asos Design Natia knotted platform heeled sandals in gold: Was £36, now £28.80, Asos.com

(Asos)

Speaking of party season, these chunky gold platform heels will keep you on the dancefloor all night long. Our writer already owns a pair and found them perfect for weddings year-round, and can first-hand vouch for how comfortable they are. If you want a more muted style, they’re also available in black velevet.

Buy now

Chelsea Peers velour leopard-print top and trouser pyjama set in cobalt: Was £55, now £44, Asos.com

(Asos)

Add some pizzazz to your pyjamas with this bold set from Chelsea Peers. Made from velour, the set will keep you warm and cosy as the temperature continues to plummet, while the elasticated waistband will ensure you stay comfortable no matter how many mince pies you enjoy.

Buy now

Under Armour tech 1/2 zip top in black: Was £36, now £25.20, Asos.com

(Asos)

Take advantage of Asos’s Black Friday sale to find savings on items you really need, such as this lightweight, long-sleeved top. While it’s chilly, brave the winter weather by layering this beneath a thicker coat and when spring returns, it can be worn on its own with trousers. Under Armour is a reputable brand for sportswear, so enjoy this 30 per cent saving while it lasts.

Buy now

Levi's high-waisted mom jeans in black: Was £70, now £56, Asos.com

(Asos)

A good pair of jeans is a wardrobe staple and you’ll get plenty of wear out of them. When it comes to denim, Levi’s is one of our go-tos, so enjoy this 20 per cent saving. With a high-rise waist and a slim ‘mom’ fit, they’re loose-fitting enough to keep you comfortable all day but not so baggy they become unflattering. Whether you style yours with heels and a blazer or a hoodie and trainers, you can’t go wrong with a pair like this.

Buy now

The North Face reign on waterproof jacket in cream: Was £160, now £112, Asos.com

(Asos)

Snap up this 20 per cent saving. Perfect for your outdoor adventures or to simply wear on a weekend walk, the jacket has a drawstring hood to keep rain and sleet off your face; a high collar to prevent chilly, windy weather getting in; zip and press-stud fastenings for added warmth, and roomy pockets for storing your valuables.

Buy now

