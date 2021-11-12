Winter might be here, but there’s no reason to say goodbye to parkruns when you can keep warm in some discounted workout gear.

A beloved brand for gym bunnies, athleisure fans and all those in between, Gymshark has grown to be one of the most recognisable names in the fitness space. Made with sweat-wicking fabric, the seamless pieces have become affordable gym staples and come in plenty of bright colours.

Gymshark was founded in 2012 by two university students and initially offered bodybuilding supplements before branching into apparel and going viral just a few years later.

Ranked as one of our best brands for plus-size gymwear, Gymshark’s sizes range from XS to XXL. With so much hype around the brand, it comes as no surprise that Gymshark’s Black Friday sale is one of the most hotly anticipated offerings in the sportswear sphere. Luckily for you, we’ve got all the details on what to expect for 2021.

Here at IndyBest, we’ll be keeping tabs on the biggest and best discounts across tech, gaming, home appliances, fashion and more during the Black Friday event, so make sure to check in for the latest updates as we get them.

Looking forward to bagging a bargain? Here’s what we know about the Gymshark sale so far.

Read more:

Does Gymshark take part in Black Friday?

Gymshark is yet to confirm exact details for this year’s Black Friday extravaganza, but if the huge discounts of previous years are anything to go by, we’re expecting the brand to reveal some unmissable offers.

With this in mind, there’s likely to be no better time to get kitted out for the January gym rush, or stock up on some Christmas presents for the fashion-conscious fitness lover in your life.

We’ve been in touch with the brand to find out more on its Black Friday deals, so if you’re a hard-core Gymshark fan, be sure to keep checking back here for fresh updates.

When is Gymshark’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

This year Black Friday falls on 26 November, but last year’s Gymshark sale started on the 13 of November – a whopping two weeks before the big day. Although the brand hasn’t announced its official deals yet, we’d suggest being prepared to shop early in order to bag some impressive offers.

So if you’re feeling keen for some of the brand’s signature seamless leggings or a new hoodie (or three), ensure to bookmark this article to stay in the know.

Does Gymshark take part in Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday (29 November) follows on directly from Black Friday weekend. Traditionally, Cyber Monday is when a brand will choose to end its sale, often ramping up to an even higher discount on the final day.

In previous years, Gymshark’s discount has run right through Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday, often stretching to an even longer period of sale. And although there is no confirmation of exact Cyber Monday deals yet, the brand’s high discount sales are known for starting a few weeks before Black Friday and ending in similar fashion.

How much is Gymshark’s Black Friday discount?

We can’t know for sure what Gymshark’s Black Friday 2021 discount will be, but based on previous years; 2019 offering a huge 70 per cent off, and last year giving 50 per cent off with a further 15 per cent if you spend £70, we know something big will be in the pipeline.

What was in Gymshark’s Black Friday sale last year?

Some of the hottest deals in last year's Gymshark Black Friday sale were the brand’s men's legacy hoodie for just £17.50 (£35, Gymshark.com); the women’s energy+ seamless loose vest at £15 (£30, Gymshark.com); as well as the signature sharkhead infill T-shirt for just £10 (£20, Gymshark.com). Even the brand’s coveted flex high waisted leggings saw a 50 per cent discount, dropping to just £20 (£40, Gymshark.com).

Observant shoppers may have noticed that the brand has taken its outlet pages down in the last few days, which usually offers up to 30 per cent off old styles. We’ve got our fingers crossed that this is in preparation for even bigger reductions – watch this space.

