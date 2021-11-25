As the world's biggest supplier of trainers and athletics apparel, Nike has just about everything we want in a sportswear brand.

Cutting-edge technology goes into making its newest shoe models and clothing lines, making Nike one of the most exciting brands on the market. Then there are the time-honoured classics – such as air max and Jordan styles – that never go out of fashion.

With Black Friday landing on 26 November, the biggest deals of the year are already here – and if you were hoping to get your hands on some Nike goods, there’s excellent news, as the brand is running a site-wide discount code.

But if it’s sportswear in particular you’re after, keep reading for all of our expert tips and tricks to get the most out of the Nike Black Friday sale this year.

Does Nike take part in Black Friday?

Nike’s Black Friday sale for 2021 offers a generous 25 per cent off almost everything on site, with just one catch – you need to be a Nike Club member to benefit from the discount. But it couldn’t be simpler to join the club – you just need to register online, which is completely free, and you’ll be privy to the savings using the code “GAME21” at the checkout.

This means you’ll save 25 per cent on the price of everything from the air zoom pegasus trainers (was £109.95, now £82.46, Nike.com), which our reviewer called the “perfect” shoes for the everyday runner in our guide to the best Nike running shoes, to the popular down jackets, football boots and more.

Unfortunately, we did notice some exclusions on popular lines – all Apple products, Nike by you, jersey by you, NikeLab, and air Jordan 1 styles are removed from this offer.

However, if you spot an item that is already discounted, like these Nike air zoom superrep 2 with 24 per cent off already, the “GAME25” code appears to stack with these discounts, making them almost half price (was £109.95, now £61.85, Nike.com).

Don’t forget to look at other big retailers such as Office, Schuh, Selfridges, JD and Very for their own Nike deals too.

Does Nike take part in Cyber Monday?

Nike’s current promotion is scheduled to end on 30 November, so it’s safe to say the discounts will run all weekend. It’s not yet confirmed if additional deals will be released for Cyber Monday.

How much is Nike's Black Friday discount?

The discount for members is 25 per cent off using the code “GAME21”, but as we mentioned above, there are also other discounts running which work with this code, so you can sometimes almost double your discount.

What was in Nike's Black Friday sale last year?

There were all sorts of offers from Nike last year across their huge ranges of shoes, sportswear and accessories. We loved seeing the air max plus shoes with 30 per cent off (£154.95, Nike.com), this flyknit sports bra with 25 per cent off (£72.95, Nike.com), and these Nike air zoom pegasus trainers with 30 per cent off (£41.97, Nike.com).

How much is Nike's delivery on Black Friday?

Nike has not announced any changes to delivery prices over the Black Friday weekend, so we expect rates will stay as normal.

Nike charges £4.50 for standard delivery on orders under £50 made by guests, going up to £8 for next-day delivery. But members get delivery on everything for free, among other deals – and as you can see from the deal above, it’s well worth becoming a member, as it costs nothing and can lead to multiple extra savings.

