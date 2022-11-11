Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Black Friday 2022 is not far away and UK shops and sites are getting ready. While many shoppers plan to save across gaming, tech and home appliances, it’s also a great time to snap up a bargain on cookware, too.

While we do expect huge savings on the big day itself, if you can’t wait until Friday 25 November luckily, Our Place has kicked off its sale already. So if you’re really keen to kit out your kitchen ahead of the main day you’ll want to keep reading.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 deals

Known for its aesthetically pleasing, neat designs, and cookware that offers multiple functions, Our Place is, well, the place to be for home chefs. The brand also stocks a number of tableware options – plates, bowls and glasses – that have also been discounted.

Whether you’ve had your eye on the always pan (was £125, now £85, Fromourplace.co.uk) since its launch or you’re curious about how perfect the brand’s one-stop pot (was £140, now £100, Fromourplace.co.uk) is, now is the ideal time to grab these higher-priced cookware items at a lower price.

Luckily for all aspiring chefs and interiors enthusiasts, we’ve narrowed down the best Our Place deals for Black Friday 2022 below. And we’ve also answered any key questions you might have about the sale event.

Read more:

Best early Our Place Black Friday deals 2022

Our Place always pan: Was £125, now £85, Fromourplace.co.uk

Our Place (Our Place)

Our Place’s cult-favourite, the best-selling always pan is designed to replace eight typical pieces of cookware you’d find in the kitchen. It’s all you need as you put your chef’s hat on, allowing you to fry, sauté and steam, as well as acting as a skillet, saucier, saucepan and non-stick pan. It even comes with a spatula and spoon rest.

At £40, this is a steal – particularly if you have fallen in love with the pastel colours and aesthetic of the design. It’s an even bigger saving if you think about how you don’t have to replace any of your other pieces of cookware.

Buy now

Our Place perfect pot: Was: £140, now £100, Fromourplace.co.uk

Our Place (Our Place)

Just as the always pan replaced all your pan needs, the perfect pot has been designed to combine every single pot use and function. Able to do everything from boiling to baking, crisping to steaming, this pot will replace your stockpot, dutch oven, roasting rack, steamer and more.

Also £40 off in Our Place’s early start to the Black Friday 2022 sale, it’s another decent discount to take advantage of – particularly if you’re looking to downsize on kitchen clutter at home.

Buy now

Our Place starter set: Was £145, now £107, Fromourplace.co.uk

Our Place (Our Place)

Our Place isn’t just discounting its cookware, there’s great offers across its tableware range too. Perhaps you’ve moved into a new home and are stocking up a new kitchen, or maybe you just fancied a change. Whatever your reason, there’s savings to be had this Black Friday.

Enjoy all your meals on these beautiful, hand-glazed plates and bowls which come in sets of four so you can dazzle at your next dinner party. You can save just under £40 on a set of four large ceramic plates, four medium ceramic midi plates and four demi bowls.

Buy now

Our Place dinner for four: Was: £325, now £233, Fromourplace.co.uk

Our Place (Our Place)

This is one of the more pricier items on the Our Place website, but the 17-piece set will sort you and your kitchen out in full. The table set includes full and midi plates, midi bowls and night and day glasses – meaning there’s crockery for the entire family – and the elusive always pan. At almost £100 off, you can snap up this stylish set for £233 – which is not a bad discount at all, considering the always pan is currently £85 on its own.

Buy now

Our Place demi bowls: Was £45, now £33, Fromourplace.com

Our Place (Our Place)

If you’re just looking to pick yourself up a little treat in this year’s Black Friday sales, Our Place’s demi bowls could be the right choice for you. Ideal for serving your morning oats, soups and more, this ceramic set features a glossy interior for scratch-resistant serving. Stylish with a satin exterior finish, they also stack neatly in your kitchen cupboards. Save £12 on this stylish set in the early Black Friday sale and smile every time you eat your cereal.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

Black Friday 2022 officially starts on 25 November, running through to the following Monday, which is known as Cyber Monday. Our team of experts are continually hunting down the best savings to be made throughout the sale period, so be sure to bookmark our Black Friday shopping guides.

Despite Black Friday not officially taking place until the last weekend in November, most brands and retailers start revealing their deals and offers weeks before, with many early-bird deals already available. As the festive season comes around faster than you think, it’s the perfect time to get ahead of your Christmas shopping list and get organised with your gifting.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is the term coined for the last day of the Black Friday sale period and, this year, takes place on 28 November.

If you can’t get around to sale shopping on the official Black Friday, Cyber Monday is your final opportunity to bag yourself a bargain and save across big-name brands before the Boxing Day sales start. Sometimes, savvy shoppers can snap up a better bargain on Cyber Monday, with shops keen to shed their stock – so keep your eyes peeled.

Will Our Place have a Black Friday sale this year?

Our Place has already dropped some fabulous deals across its cookware and tableware ranges - but we’re, of course, hoping that it will continue to launch impressive deals on Black Friday itself.

Where can you get Our Place deals?

Although Selfridges is a separate retailer that sells Our Place’s famous always pan, if you’re looking to score an early discount on the cookware and tableware products, the brand’s own website is the best place for it.

