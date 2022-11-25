Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

When it comes to making our homes more secure, it really has never been easier, thanks to the broad range of options available, be that outdoor cameras or indoor systems.

While these devices offer peace of mind, they do often come with hefty price tags, so it pays to invest during big sale events. Luckily for you, Black Friday 2022 has some pretty decent deals.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop now

During the shopping bonanza, you can benefit from savings across tech, laptops, gaming, home appliances and more, thanks to the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Very and Currys slashing the price of big-ticket items. If your main agenda for the sale this year is to upgrade your home security system in a cost-efficient way, you’ve come to the right place.

We’ve spotted that the price of a Ring doorbell (was £49.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk) – a go-to brand for security cameras – has been slashed in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, making now the perfect time to invest. Read on for how you can save 30 per cent on the doorbell, plus more stellar savings from one of the best brands in the business.

Ring video doorbell, wired: Was £49.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

As brands go, Amazon-owned Ring is the one to know when it comes to upgrading your at-home security. And this is one of the cheapest smart doorbells. It’s an entry-level device, making it perfect if you’re just getting started with adding smart tech into your home.

Despite this, it has all the important features you’ll need, including high definition night vision, motion detection, instant notifications, live view, and two-way talk via the app on your phone. Should you have an Echo dot (was £54.99, now £26.99, Amazon.co.uk) too, you can connect the two and hear audio notifications via Alexa.

Buy now

Ring video doorbell 3: Was £159.99, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Ring)

Helping you secure your home for less, you can save 30 per cent on the Ring doorbell 3 right now. A very similar model to this one that took top spot in our review of the best video doorbells – in which our writer praised the “quality of the 1,080px HD video, and the clever two-way talk”. The brand claims it’s easy to set up and the built-in motion detection means you’ll receive instant notification if anyone rings the doorbell.

Buy now

Ring stick up cam battery: Was £89, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Ring)

If you’re wondering whether this Ring stick up cam can take the stress out of home security, we’ve already put it to the test. And our writer praised it for being “really impressive” thanks to its excellent picture quality and motion detection. You can customise when the camera starts recording, a feature that our tester found “works well”. Connecting your phone to the device is an “easy and hassle-free process”. All in all, if you’re looking to make your home more secure, this is an affordable device to do it with.

Buy now

Ring video doorbell, 2nd gen: Was £89, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Ring)

If you’re looking for a more advanced model than the wired doorbell (was £49, now £34, Amazon.co.uk) we have featured above, then this could be the one for you. While we’re yet to test this exact device, the slightly more advanced Ring video doorbell 3 plus (£109.99, Amazon.co.uk) took the top spot in our guide to the best video doorbells, with our writer noting that “the clarity of the two-way talk was excellent”. A key similarity between the devices is the 1080p HD video – one of the many features our tester praised in their review. Clearly, Ring is a brand to trust, so snap up this deal while you still can.

Buy now

Ring video doorbell wired and Echo dot, 3rd gen: Was £89.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This bundle has everything you need to start your smart home. The doorbell has high definition night vision, which features sharp contrast so you never miss a detail, even after dark, and standard features, such as instant notifications, live view and two-way talk. Once the Ring video doorbell is installed, you will receive audio notifications via your Echo dot, which also has the ability to turn on lights, adjust thermostats and more. This really is a corker of a deal.

Buy now

Ring alarm five-piece kit, 2nd gen: Was £269.98, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re really looking to upgrade your whole home security system, this five-piece kit has everything you need and more. It includes a base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, a range extender and a Ring indoor camera. As for the brand’s credibility, we can certainly vouch for it being one to trust as we have featured in our reviews of the best video doorbells and best security cameras.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest tech offers, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2022:

The best Black Friday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found across the board

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde

Best Black Friday clothing deals – whether it’s trainers or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday air fryer deals – from Ninja to Tefal, these discounts are anything but hot air

Best Black Friday microwave deals – whether it’s a solo, grill or combination model, snap up one of these appliances

Best Black Friday dehumidifier deals – say goodbye to damp and mould with these nifty discounted machines

Best Black Friday Lego deals – top offers on Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel toys and more

Best Black Friday power tool deals – drills, hand sanders or impact drivers, DIYers will love these savings

Best Black Friday mobile phone deals – Get an iPhone, Google Pixel 7 pro and more, while they’re on offer

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best deals from the millions on offer

Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, the rare offers on the tech giant’s bestsellers

Best Currys Black Friday deals – bag a bargain on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart has great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Very Black Friday – impressive savings on big-name brands, from Shark to Garmin

Best Dyson Black Friday deals – save on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best Sky Black Friday deals – upgrade your TV, broadband and mobile packages for less