Causing a stir when it dropped over Christmas 2020, Netflix’s steamy period romance drama Bridgerton has gone on to be one of the streaming service’s most-watched shows – and now, the much-anticipated prequel has dropped to acclaim.

For the uninitiated, the lavish Regency-set series is best described as a hybrid between Gossip Girl and Pride and Prejudice. The spin-off mini series revolves around Queen Charlotte and flits between two timelines. Detailing her efforts to marry off her children in order to produce an heir in 1817 Bridgerton, flashbacks take us to 1761, where Seventeen-year-old Charlotte (played by India Amarteifio) meets and marries King George.

While the first two series followed the stories of Daphne and Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quests for love and a suitible marriage, the prequel explores the queen consort’s rise to power in the royal family and role in wider society as a Black woman from overseas.

Once again written by Shonda Rhimes, the contemporary period production includes drama, sex and romance, with colour-blind casting and the exploration of topics such as gender equality and sexual orientation. Even the music follows suit in its own cross-genre way, the soundtrack is decidedly modern – the classical versions of pop artists span Alicia Keys, Beyonce, SZA and Whitney Houston classics. This juxtaposed over the buttoned-up social interactions of Regency London in the lastest series makes the show that little bit more charming.

And we’ve got romance novelist Julia Quinn to thank for penning the very books that inspired the show. The latest book to join the series is a new story cowritten by Quinn and Rhimes all about Queen Charlotte and set for release on 9 May.

If you’ve binge-watched the first two series and are preparing to binge the third, then why not also work your way through these novels – including the brand new prequel.