Bridgerton’s back with a Queen Charlotte prequel – these are the books behind the Netflix drama

These are the historical romance novels that inspired the hit drama, including Julia Quinn’s new Queen Charlotte story

Eva Waite-Taylor,Daisy Lester
Friday 05 May 2023 11:36
<p>The latest book in the Bridgerton series is co-written by Julia Quinn and Shonda Rhimes </p>

The latest book in the Bridgerton series is co-written by Julia Quinn and Shonda Rhimes

(Netflix/The Independent )

Causing a stir when it dropped over Christmas 2020, Netflix’s steamy period romance drama Bridgerton has gone on to be one of the streaming service’s most-watched shows – and now, the much-anticipated prequel has dropped to acclaim.

For the uninitiated, the lavish Regency-set series is best described as a hybrid between Gossip Girl and Pride and Prejudice. The spin-off mini series revolves around Queen Charlotte and flits between two timelines. Detailing her efforts to marry off her children in order to produce an heir in 1817 Bridgerton, flashbacks take us to 1761, where Seventeen-year-old Charlotte (played by India Amarteifio) meets and marries King George.

While the first two series followed the stories of Daphne and Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quests for love and a suitible marriage, the prequel explores the queen consort’s rise to power in the royal family and role in wider society as a Black woman from overseas.

Once again written by Shonda Rhimes, the contemporary period production includes drama, sex and romance, with colour-blind casting and the exploration of topics such as gender equality and sexual orientation. Even the music follows suit in its own cross-genre way, the soundtrack is decidedly modern – the classical versions of pop artists span Alicia Keys, Beyonce, SZA and Whitney Houston classics. This juxtaposed over the buttoned-up social interactions of Regency London in the lastest series makes the show that little bit more charming. 

And we’ve got romance novelist Julia Quinn to thank for penning the very books that inspired the show. The latest book to join the series is a new story cowritten by Quinn and Rhimes all about Queen Charlotte and set for release on 9 May.

If you’ve binge-watched the first two series and are preparing to binge the third, then why not also work your way through these novels – including the brand new prequel.

‘Queen Charlotte; by Julia Quinn and Shonda Rhimes, published by Piatkus

A prequel from the world of Bridgerton, Julia Quinn and Shonda Rhimes’ new book follows a young, but headstrong, Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz adjusting to her role as the Queen consort. Set in 1761, it recounts the meeting of Charlotte and King George III, marrying and learning how to be a queen. But as George’s mental health deteriorates and he pushes Charlotte away, she must navigate the intricacies of love, the politics of court and how to rule over her subjects. Released on 9 May, you can pre-order the brand new prequel book now.

Continue reading...

‘The Duke and I’ by Julia Quinn, published by Piaktus

The very book that inspired the second series of the show, The Duke and I tells the love story of the oldest daughter of the Bridgerton family, Daphne, and the Duke of Hastings, Simon Bassett. The pair befriend one another and enter a fake courtship in order for her to strike the interest of more suitors and for him to escape the eagle eyes of ambitious society mothers. Real feelings develop and Daphne and Simon quickly realise they want their ruse to become a reality. 

Continue reading...

‘The Viscount Who Loved Me’ by Julia Quinn, published by Little, Brown Book Group

The second instalment in Quinn’s series – and the source material behind the new season – focuses on Anthony Bridgerton, who has been head of the family ever since his father died – taking care of all responsibilities, except for finding himself a wife, opting instead to be London’s most eligible bachelor. He decides it’s time to settle down and find a suitable match, but under one condition that he can’t love her. After finding the perfect candidate he becomes more interested in her sister, Kate, who provides a very welcome distraction. It’s a story of love, as well as one of the impacts of grief, loss and trauma. 

Continue reading...

‘An Offer From A Gentleman’ by Julia Quinn, published by Little, Brown Book Group

The second-eldest Bridgerton, Benedict falls in love with Sophie Beckett at his family’s costume ball, but their dreamy dalliance is cut short when Sophie leaves at midnight. Following a chance encounter two years later, their romance picks up once more. In this classic Cinderella tale with a twist, Quinn delves into issues of social class. 

Continue reading...

Romancing Mister Bridgerton’ by Julia Quinn, published by HarperCollins

Set in 1824, 11 years after the first novel, 28-year-old wallflower Penelope Featherington is now considered a spinster. But when Colin, the third Bridgerton child, returns from abroad, a once platonic relationship has the potential to be turned into something more. The best bit of all? Quinn finally reveals the identity of the mysterious Lady Whistledown.  

Continue reading...

‘To Sir Phillip, With Love’ by Julia Quinn, published by Piaktus Books

Following multiple rejections, Eloise Bridgerton is considered a spinster, but unlike her siblings, this does not bother her much. After spending a year exchanging letters with Sir Philip, a widower and distant relative, he asks her for her hand in marriage. The only issue is they’ve never met in person. 

Continue reading...

‘When He Was Wicked’ by Julia Quinn, published by HarperCollins

A more intense and deeper novel than the others in the series, When He Was Wicked is the story of Michael Stirling who finally meets the woman who he wants to marry, Francesca Bridgerton, the only issue is she married his cousin. Years later, Francesca is widowed and Michael has another chance.

Continue reading...

‘It’s in His Kiss’ by Julia Quinn, published by Piaktus Books

Centred around the most outspoken and intelligent of the Bridgerton daughters, Hyacinth, It’s in His Kiss tells the story of her relationship with Gareth St. Clair. The pair often find themselves at odds until a mysterious old family diary brings them together. Expect a love story with plenty of sarcasm and quick-witted lines.  

Continue reading...

‘On the Way to the Wedding’ by Julia Quinn, published by Piaktus Books

Winning the 2007 RITA Award for best long historical romance, On the Way to the Wedding is the final entry in Quinn’s Bridgerton series. Gregory Bridgerton, a true romantic, finds himself in a love triangle when he recruits Lucy to help him win her best friend Hermione. But in the process, Lucy and Gregory fall in love, but it’s a little too late because Lucy is at the alter. 

Continue reading...

If this doesn’t satiate your lust for literature, delve into our edit of the best fiction books of 2021

