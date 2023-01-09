Prince Harry’s Spare: Pre-order the book everyone’s talking about

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

From a physical clash with his brother Prince William and admissions of drug-taking to his relationship with his step-mother the now Queen Consort and experiences in the army, Prince Harry’s new memoir Spare (£14, Waterstones.com) is brimming with explosive revelations. The new memoir will be released on 10 January 2023, in 16 different languages, plus there’ll be an audiobook read by the prince himself.

Hot on the heels of the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex has been busy forging a media career outside the royal family since leaving the institution in February 2021.

Touching on everything from the death of his mother, Princess Diana, to his decision to wear a Nazi costume, Harry’s memoir – which has been ghostwritten by Pulitzer Prize winner JR Moehringer – is already causing a stir.

Ahead of publication, a number of revelations have come out. Prince Harry has reportedly claimed his brother Prince William “grabbed” him, ripping his necklace and knocking him “to the floor” during an argument over his marriage to Meghan Markle. According to the report, Harry alleges his brother visited him at his former London residence of Nottingham Cottage in 2019, proceeding to call Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive” during an argument about his wife, in a “parrot[ing] of the press narrative.”

In the book, Prince Harry also speaks candidly about his grief, and reveals he drove through the same Paris tunnel where his mother was involved in a car crash that caused her death in 1997. “I got the closure I was pretending to seek. I got it in spades. And now I’d never be able to get rid of it,” he writes. “I’d thought driving the tunnel would bring an end, or brief cessation, to the pain, the decade of unrelenting pain. Instead, it brought on the start of Pain, Part Deux.”

In the weeks leading up to the memoir’s publication, Harry was interviewed by Tom Bradby for ITV, discussing the intricate details of the title, and he said the “door is always open” to his family for reconciliation – but “the ball is in their court”.

While plenty has already come out about the new bombshell title, if you want to form your own opinion on Prince Harry and get your hands on the book that everyone is talking about, read on for everything there is to know about the bombshell book, including how you can pre-order it now.