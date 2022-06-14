Father’s Day cards that celebrate your dad figure

The countdown to Father’s Day – which falls on Sunday 19 June this year – is well and truly on. While you may express your appreciation to them on a daily, the celebration offers the perfect opportunity to make an extra special effort.

If you’re looking to buy him a present, our guide to the best Father’s Day gifts contains 27 (yes, 27!) different options for a full range of budgets. Similarly, it might be useful to know that Lego is giving away a free buildable Aston Martin for the occasion.

Once this is sorted, it’s time to get the card in the bag. It’s notoriously difficult to find one that suits your father figure, so to offer you a helping hand, we’ve curated a round-up of some of our favourites.

From independent artists to big-name brands, there’s a host of ways you can express your love for your old man, including having a card delivered directly to them.

Whether you prefer something personalised, or you want to send a card from your shared doggo, there truly is something for everyone here.

Avila Diana Father’s Day greeting card: £4, Aviladiana.com

(Avila Diana)

Avila Diana works to increase representations of marginalised groups on greeting cards, and it’s become a go-to. With bold graphics, the card collection for dads and father figures is certainly striking. You can choose for it to come in a peachy pink or green colourway, and the text, “Happy Father’s Day” is optional.

Oliver Bonas love you pops Father’s Day card: £2.95, Oliverbonas.com

(Oliver Bonas)

With a vibrant colour palette, this Father’s Day card says it how it is. It’s blank on the inside, so you can scribble away to your heart’s content.

boomf create your own greetings card: £2.49, Boomf.com

(boomf)

If you’re all about getting your father figure a personalised card, boomf is where it’s at. It’s a little different to your standard greeting card in that once opened, there will be an explosion of confetti and they’ll be left with a personalised cube. You can create one using your own photos, or one of the brand’s many pre-made designs.

Here’s To Us Father’s Day card for step dad: £3.55, Notonthehighstreet.com

(Not On The High Street)

If it’s you’re searching for a sentimental card to show to step-dad how much you care, we love this design. It’s blank on the inside, and owing to its A6 size and the fact it’s made from high-quality, 300gsm card, your father figure could even frame it and put it on display.

Moongpig to my two favourite dads Father’s Day card: £3.69, Moonpig.com

(Moonpig)

If you’ve bought your dads a joint gift this Father’s Day, this card to them both is a particularly great option. The inside of the card can be personalised with your message.

Postco you’re the coolest greeting card: £2.90, Lagomdesign.co.uk

(Postco)

While not your usual Father’s Day card, if you’re looking for a way to tell your father figure that he really is cooler than the rest, without the OTT messages, this one is the one to reach for. The gold lettering stands out against the white and we think it serves as a simple, yet effective way to show your appreciation.

Hoobynoo personalised dog dad Father’s Day card: £3.95, Notonthehighstreet.com

(Not On The High Street)

If you and your partner have a furry friend in your life, you need this Father’s Day card from the dog. You can personalise it so that it has your breed on the front – luckily there are plenty to choose from, and there’s even a range of colour options. Whether you’ve got a corgi, pomeranian or a beagle, there’s a design for you.

1973 Limited super dad: £3.99, Waterstones.com

(Waterstones)

Is your dad your superhero? Well, this card design is ideal for you. With a bright red mask design, it’s bold and eyecatching, and it is printed on recycled paper.

