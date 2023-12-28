Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Are you hoping to pick up a stellar PlayStation 5 deal? Well, now could be your chance, as the Boxing Day sales are underway, with discounts dropping at almost every UK retailer, including Amazon, Argos and John Lewis. True to form, we’re here tracking discounts on the gaming console, alongside savings on everything from headphones and tech to mattresses and air fryers.

The PlayStation 5 console saw its biggest-ever discount during the Black Friday sales in November, but the Boxing Day sales have been known to trump the sales bonanza, frequently offering even bigger and even better deals. So, naturally, our crack team of IndyBest deal hunters is on high alert.

Follow live: The best Boxing Day deals as they drop

We’re old hands when it comes to covering sales, and we only bring you offers on products we’ve tested and would recommend to our friends and family. Keep scrolling for the best PS5 deals worth shopping.

The best PS5 deals in the Boxing Day sales

PlayStation 5 Slim with ‘Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway’: Was £494, now £479, Very.co.uk

(Sony)

When you buy the console from Very, the retailer will throw in a free copy of Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway, saving you £15 on the cost of buying the game separately.

Buy now

PlayStation 5 Slim with ‘Spider-Man 2’: Was £539, now £519, Very.co.uk

(Sony)

Here’s a small £20 saving on a PS5 Slim bundle including Spider-Man 2, one of this console generation’s best games. The PS5 Slim costs £479 by itself, so you’re getting a premium £60 game for your extra £40.

Buy now

PlayStation 5 with PlayStation Plus premium 24 month subscription: Was £579, now £519, EE.co.uk

(EE)

24-month PlayStation Plus Premium subscription is worth £239.98 and gets you online multiplayer access, additional PS5 and PS4 monthly games to redeem and download, and exclusive PlayStation Store discounts. The PS5 digital edition alone costs £389, so you’re saving more than £100 in total with this deal.

Buy now

‘The Last of Us Part I’ for PS5: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

If you’ve yet to play the game that sparked the critically acclaimed TV series of the same name, now’s your chance to get your hands on it for less. With a third off in the Argos sale, the PS5 game scored eight out of ten stars when we reviewed it. “The Last of Us is (and always was) a masterpiece, and Part I is unquestionably the best version of it yet,” our tester said.

Buy now

When will the best Boxing Day PS5 deals begin in 2023?

Boxing Day PS5 deals started on Tuesday 26 December. Unlike other annual sales, which seem to start earlier every year, brands and retailers, including Argos and Amazon tend to hold off on launching their sales until Boxing Day arrives.

When will the best Boxing Day PS5 deals end?

Boxing Day sales tend to keep going well beyond 26 December, into the new year, when they’re rebranded as January sales, so you should have plenty of time to shop the best deals. The PlayStation 5 is a hot ticket, however, so if a truly great discount appears, there’s a good chance it might sell out while you’re tucking into your stuffing sandwiches.

What were the best Boxing Day PS5 deals in 2022?

The PlayStation 5 was one of last year’s most in-demand gifts, so Boxing Day discounts on the console itself were rare, understandably.

Instead, we saw savings on game bundles, as well as on rival consoles such as the Nintendo Switch OLED (£309.99, Argos.co.uk) as well as accessories such as the Logitech G Pro X headset.

How much does a PS5 cost in the UK?

There are now four different PS5 consoles available in the UK: the standard and slim version, both available in either digital or disc drive editions. Here’s how much each one costs:

PlayStation 5 Slim, with disc drive: £479.99, Playstation.com

£479.99, Playstation.com PlayStation 5 Slim, digital only: £389.99, Playstation.com

£389.99, Playstation.com PlayStation 5, with disc drive: £479.99, Playstation.com

£479.99, Playstation.com PlayStation 5, digital only: £389.99, Playstation.com

