Calling all beauty lovers! Aldi has launched its very first beauty advent calendar.

From budget alternatives to Oliver Bonas’ scallop bed to heated airers, coffee machines and even underwater fishing cameras, the German supermarket is renowned for its SpecialBuys aisle that’s filled with affordable finds.

But, while it’s certainly made a name for itself as the go-to place to shop for homeware and gadgets you never knew you needed, there’s another, albeit rather unlikely, area that Aldi is famed for: beauty.

In case you weren’t aware, the retailer has its own range of beauty products that are sold under the name Lacura. In true Aldi style, the prices are very modest, but that doesn’t mean they scrimp on quality – over the years, its skincare and make-up products have been compared to similar launches from high-end brands such as Pixi, Liz Earle, Elizabeth Arden and Sisley.

Not content with making us fill our baskets with lotions and potions when we only popped in for a pint of milk, Aldi has now tapped into the time-honoured Christmas tradition no beauty lover can resist – advent calendars.

That’s right, for the first time ever, the supermarket is launching a calendar filled with Lacura products, from cult favourites to brand-new launches. But, is it worth getting and how can you get your hands on one?

Luckily, we’ve got the inside scoop on the festive treat, from how much it costs to what’s inside. Read on for everything you need to know.

Aldi Lacura beauty advent calendar 2021: £54.99, Aldi.co.uk – available online from 24 October

(Aldi)

How much does Aldi’s beauty advent calendar cost?

Aldi’s festive edit for 2021 contains 24 Lacura products and will set you back £54.99. While this might seem expensive, it’s one of the most affordable beauty advent calendars we’ve come across.

What’s inside?

Behind each door, you will be treated to a range of beauty items, spanning make-up and skincare, as well as two candles.

One of the standout products inside is the ebony rose face cream, which is said to be an affordable dupe for Sisley’s black rose skin infusion cream, which costs a whopping £146.50 (Johnlewis.com). In our review of Lacura’s version, our tester said it “boasts an impressive ingredients list” including black rose extract, shea butter and vitamin B3.

(Aldi)

You’ll also find Lacura’s iconic too legit mascara (£5.99, Aldi.co.uk), which featured in our round-up of the best Aldi beauty dupes. Our tester compared it to Benefit’s “they’re real” lengthening mascara (£23.50, Boots.com), saying that it fanned out their lashes and added “slight volume but lots and lots of length”.

(Aldi)

Anyone who suffers from chapped lips will be pleased to see there’s also a Lacura dewy lip balm behind one of the doors. Our tester said it’s a good dupe for the Laneige lip glowy berry balm (£16, Selfridges.com).

“Dry lips are no more with this moisturising lip balm that leaves a glossy finish and conditioned skin,” they said. “It’s great on its own if you want to keep things simple, but we also found it worked well over lipsticks, especially matte finishes, to give a hydration boost.”

(Aldi)

The product images shared by Aldi also feature a mini Rituals product, however this is not registered on the supermarket’s official list of contents. The IndyBest team has reached out to Aldi for clarification, so make sure to check back for clarification.

When is it launching?

The good news is that you don’t have to wait long until you can get your hands on the Lacura advent calendar.

It will be available for pre-order online from 24 October but, if you’re willing to brave the shops in person, you can also pick one up in Aldi stores on 28 October.

However, you’ll need to act fast as, just like the supermarket’s SpecialBuys, the calendar is only available while stocks last.

