The Dr Martens and Heaven By Marc Jacobs collab reboots 90’s grunge

Fashion right now is dripping with nostalgia – whether it’s the Tammy Girl revival or Ganni and Juicy Couture collaborations (think ruched halter tops and rhinestone-enctrusted caps).

And while dopmaine dressing and Y2K fashion is popping up just about everywhere, one recent collaboration screams Nineties grunge, and we’re all too happy to listen.

After stomping through the decades and earning a devoted following, Dr Martens has now crossed paths with Heaven by Marc Jacobs, a subversive line chanelling 1990’s garishness, graphic prints and grunge in equal measures.

Since its launch in 2020, Heaven’s playful aesthetic has encapsulted Gen Z style and has become popular with the likes of Bella Hadid and Olivia Rodrigo.

Now, the two brands have merged their aesthetics for a quirky reimagining of two Dr Martens’ styles, the Ricki Sandal and Addina DS Bex HMJ. And yes, the unmistakable chunky silhouette and yellow stitching of the classic Dr Martens design remains.

To clomp into your grunge era here’s everything you need to know about the two new styles.

Dr Martens’ signature chunky aesthetic are stacked to new heights with these glorious platform sandals. The loud and playful twist on the origional Ricki sandal (£119, Drmartens.com) is elevated by a thick platform and bold straps and, like fine wine, the full-grain waxy leather is said to look better with age, while roughing them up a bit with wear should build a vintage finish. Adorned with Heaven’s double-headed silver bear logo for a flash of whimsy, the co-branded label made from rubber can be spotted across the ankle straps too.

Injecting the classic Mary Jane silhouette with a rebellious edge the pair boasts a double yellow welt stitch and chunky soles – punk but sweet, they’re finished with silver buckle, Heaven’s double-headed bear logo and AirWair heel loop. Whether you’re planning on clomping into summer holidays, festivals or to the shops for milk, pairing with distressed jeans or a summer dress, we reckon these are a statement pair of shoes that are worth investing in.

