Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Daily deals email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Wishlists at the ready, because Amazon’s spring sale is here and there are plenty of deals to be snapped up across beauty, tech, home appliances and much more. Deal savvy as ever, the IndyBest team will be combing through the discounts to find the crème de la crème bargains throughout the six-day event.

As for the deals we’ve spotted so far, you could save on some of our favorite IndyBest tested hair straighteners or, if you’re eager to hop on the air fryer bandwagon, there’s currently a £70 saving to be scooped up on a top model from Ninja. Elsewhere, the retailer has hoovered more than 40 per cent off the price of our favourite cordless vacuum cleaner.

Naturally, some of the most impressive savings that we’ve seen so far have been on Amazon’s own devices. The price of the new Fire TV sticks have hit an all-time low, and you can also save on several Echo smart speakers, home security devices, Kindles, earphones and more.

One of our top picks though has to be this deal on Amazon’s Fire HD 8 kids tablet, which was given the top spot in our review of the best kids’ tablets. Now slashed in price by more than 40 per cent, the gadget even comes with a free year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+. Keep reading for more on the IndyBest tried and tested tablet below.

Amazon Fire HD 8 kids tablet: Was £149.99, now £84.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Securing the top spot in our review of the best kids tablets, the Fire HD 8 kids tablet has been reduced by 43 per cent, which is a saving of more than £60. It features an 8in HD display and comes with an impressive battery life of 13 hours. Meanwhile, entertainment is baked in, with a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+ and all the titles and TV channels that come with it, from Nickelodeon to Disney.

Parental controls are paramount when it comes to kids tech, and our writer noted the parental dashboard, which allows you to set kids’ ages (you can manage up to three kids’ separate profiles on the tablet) individually, so it shows content that’s appropriate for them. If they try to download anything that is not appropriate for their age, the person with parental control will get an email and you can allow or deny them the ability to download it. They added: “You can also set the tablets to a younger-child theme, which is designed for pre-readers.”

What’s more, it’s also built for rambunctious little ones, as the case “pretty much makes the tablet bounce and is super grippy, meaning we weren’t worried about leaving our preschoolers with it to drop at will”, our writer said.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on tech and more, try the links below:

For more deals on Amazon devices, check out our Spring Deal Days sale guide