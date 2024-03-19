Best TV deals to expect in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale

Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon has just announced its next big sales event. Amazon Spring Deal Days will be live from Wednesday 20 March until 11.59pm on Monday 25 March, with discounts applied to everything from fashion and beauty products to air fryers, laptops and tech. But, as with most major online sales events, it’s television deals that are among the most popular with shoppers.

There’s never been a better time to upgrade your telly, either. While inflation has seen the cost of smartphones and other electronics slowly creeping upward, TVs are often said to be inflation-proof – you can grab a decent 4K set for less than £250, or even a top-end OLED display for less than £900.

Here at IndyBest, we track the best TV deals each month, to bring you the latest offers as they appear. While we wait for Amazon’s Spring Deal Days to kick off, we’ve started rounding up some of the best TV discounts currently available at the retailer.

So, keep reading to discover more about the seasonal sale event and the offers available right now.

Read more: What you need to know about Amazon’s Spring Deal Days

When is Amazon Spring Deal Days sale 2024 and how long will it last?

Amazon Spring Deal Days starts on Wednesday 20 March and runs until 11:59pm on Monday 25 March. This is the second year running that Amazon has hosted a spring sales event, and it will see hundreds of deals across every product category at Amazon.

What kinds of discounts on TVs can we expect in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale?

While we can’t predict exactly which TVs will be on offer, we can make an educated guess. Most TV manufacturers release new models around March, which means older models are more likely to start getting discounted.

Therefore, it’s worth keeping an eye on the 2023 models of some of the most popular sets, such as the excellent LG C3 (was from £1,499.99, now from £799, Amazon.co.uk). The newer LG C4 is expected to launch in March, and with the price of the 42in and 48in LG C3 already below £1,000 we could see the price of this brilliant OLED set drop even further.

What TV deals can I shop at Amazon right now?

Amazon Fire TV 50in omni QLED series 4K smart TV: Was £649.99, now £439.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With £210 off, the 50in version of Amazon’s smart TV is cheaper than ever ahead of the Spring Deal Days sale. The omni is the best TV in the Amazon range, with a clear and crisp 4K screen enhanced by the rich and contrasting QLED display tech.

Samsung 50in CU8000: Was £649, now £398, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

The 2023 edition of the CU8000 is a slightly more advanced version of the CU7100, with improved picture quality, faster response time (so less blur when watching fast-moving video, such as sports) and a slimmer design. It also comes with a more advanced remote control with solar charging and a built-in microphone for easier access to your preferred voice assistant. Pick up one now while there’s almost 40 per cent off.

Samsung Q80B 75in smart 4K ultra HD HDR Neo QLED TV: Was £1,399, now £1,249, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

Looking for a really big television? Here’s an 11 per cent saving on the 2022 version of the 75in Q80B. This 4K set features smooth 120Hz frame rates, anti-glare and wide-angle viewing, making it a good choice for naturally bright living rooms. The pair of HDMI 2.1 ports lets you get the best picture quality from your Xbox series X and PlayStation 5 consoles, while the QLED tech allows for per-pixel lighting, giving the screen excellent contrast and fine detail.

LG OLED evo C3, 42in: Was £879.60, now £799, Amazon.co.uk

(LG)

Until the LG C4 comes along later this year, the LG C3 remains possibly the best television you can buy. The 4K smart TV looks great and, after the 42in model launched at £1,499 in early 2023, it has been sliding down in price ever since. It can now be picked up for less than £800.

Hisense 43A6KTUK 43in 4K UHD smart TV: Was £429, now £219, Amazon.co.uk

(Hisense)

Amazon’s offering a £210 saving on this already cheap 43in Hisense TV. An LED set launched in 2023, the A6KT supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision, for improved contrast and detail during darker scenes. Built-in Alexa means you can control smart speakers around the home and use voice commands to play music, movies and TV shows on demand.

Panasonic 43in TX-43MX610B: Was £389.62, now £309, Amazon.co.uk

(Panasonic)

The Panasonic TX-43MX610B dropped to £329 over Black Friday last year, then stayed at its discounted price, until now, as this week sees the 4K set drop by another £20. The smart TV features HDR10 for dynamic contrast and colour, voice controls via Alexa and Google Assistant, plus HDMI 2.1 for low-latency gaming on next-generation consoles.

