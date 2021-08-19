The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Best sales right now – live: Birkenstock, Sweaty Betty, iPhone 12 and more of today’s top UK deals
Whether it’s comparing SIM-only deals or a last-minute spa day discount, we’re here to help you bag a bargain
The IndyBest team knows a thing or two about online shopping. Whether it’s providing advice via tried and tested product reviews of everything from mattresses to robot vacuum cleaners, or bringing you with the very best deals on VPNs, laptops, TVs and more, we’ve got your back when it comes to navigating to the virtual shelves.
But with retailers launching new offers and savings on an ever more frequent basis, the world of online shopping can feel a little daunting. So, our liveblog is here to help you navigate the task of finding the product you want at the best possible price. Monday to Friday we’ll be bringing you the latest offers and sales as they come.
Whether you’re looking for a new broadband deal, a whopping offer on an iPhone 12 or simply want to discover a handy voucher code, we’ve got you covered. Keep scrolling for today’s bargains – you can thank us later!
Deliveroo is offering 20% off today
If working from home has meant you’ve been able to reclaim your lunch break, Deliveroo’s weekly Tasty Thursday treat is surely going to make those uninterrupted minutes a whole lot better. The takeaway company is offering you 20 per cent (or more) of a full range of restaurants for today only.
If you’d rather save your lunchtime takeaway treat for Friyay – we’ve got a whole range of discount codes for you to use, including £5 off when you spend £15, or £10 off your first two orders.
Compare mobile phone deals to get the best price
To make sure you’re getting the very best price for your next mobile phone package, we’ve created a handy tool that allows you to compare deals from top providers and brands. Whether it’s the latest iPhone or you’re looking to go more off-grid with a Nokia brick, our guide has got you covered.
Best Mobile Phone Deals - Independent Compare
The best mobile phone deals available in the market: monthly contracts and sim only offers from top networks and brands in 2021. Save quick and easy!
Amazon’s secret deals in its outlet
Amazon has it all, but, unless you’ve ventured to Amazon’s outlet section, you don’t know the half of it. If you’re unsure what it is, we’re here to let you in on the secret. The online giant has a lesser-known section of its website where you can save money on thousands of clearance products across all its ranges, from beauty to tech. Let’s go browsing!
Bondi Sands self-tanning mist: Was £14.99, now £7.29, Amazon.co.uk
One of our favourite fake tan brands, Bondi Sands delivers on its promise of a streak-free summer glow. This mist works to moisturise, while the tan applicator makes it incredibly easy to use. With 33 per cent off and no sign of the sun, now’s the time to invest.
Lego 71711 Ninjago Jay’s cyber dragon mech building set: Was £44.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk
If you’ve got a child’s birthday coming up, the Amazon Outlet is the place to buy kids’ toys at a discounted price. Case in point: this Lego set containing a dragon and five minifigures, which is bound to be adored by fans of the Ninjago series.
Reformation’s sale is here for your hot girl summer (and winter)
One of our favourite sustainable brands, Reformation, has launched its biannual sale – and it is now offering up to 50 per cent off. It really is unmissable.
Reformation Kourtney dress: Was £248, now £124, Thereformation.com
This dress has a gorgeous design – it’s a midi length and features a fitted bodice that works to accentuate the silhouette, while the slim-fitting skirt has a thigh-high slit. As for the straps, they can be adjusted to how you like them. If you’re unsure how to style it, it’s incredibly versatile: you can dress it up for a night out or down with pair with a pair of trainers and a chunky knit.
Reformation Marla button sweatshirt: Was £80, now £40, Thereformation.com
While we’ve waited with bated breath for the August heatwave, it’s yet to materialise. So, we’re all about getting our wardrobes ready for the autumnal months to come. And there’s surely no better way to do it than with this button-up sweatshirt. Wear loosely tucked into straight-leg jeans or pair with the matching joggers (was £80, now £56, Thereformation.com).
Reformation Luce dress: Was £248, now £148.80, Thereformation.com
You simply can’t go wrong with a floaty cotton dress. This one boasts a sweetheart neckline and puff sleeves and would be ideal for any forthcoming weddings: simply accessorise with some colour.
Save on this iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12, 64GB: Was £799, now £679, Amazon.co.uk
Consider your search for a new smartphone over, because the iPhone 12 really can do it all. With up to 17 hours of battery life, 5G capability, two rear cameras and a 6.1in super retina XDR display, it’s a real powerhouse.
This particular model featured in our round-up of the best smartphones for 2021, with our reviewer observing that it has the very same OLED display as its larger sibling, the iPhone 12 pro. “That makes it an enticing proposition for anyone who wants the best iPhone possible in a more convenient size,” they said.
“The iPhone 12 is almost as good as the pro models. It has spectacular battery life and two of the pro’s three cameras (it lacks the telephoto),” our tester added. “It’s also every bit as powerful as it has the same processor at its heart, so it can do all the standout things from the pro, such as the fast, effective face recognition.”
Move fast! The Sweaty Betty sale is here
Sweaty Betty is a popular go-to for reliable activewear, and it’s one of our favourite brands here at IndyBest. It’s currently offering 30 per cent off its shorts and skorts – here’s what’s worth buying.
Sweaty Betty power high-waisted 9in cycling shorts: Was £55, now £38.50, Sweatybetty.com
If you’re a keen cyclist or simply enjoy spin classes at the gym, these shorts are a no brainer. With a high-waisted design for extra support, they feature a handy side pocket for storing your phone. If the navy and green stripe detailing isn’t to your taste, they also come in back.
Sweaty Betty on your marks 4in running shorts: Was £55, now £44, Sweatybetty.com
If it’s running shorts you’re after, you simply can’t go wrong with this pair, which are the perfect two-in-one style. The inner shorts provide a little extra support, while the outer layer gives you more coverage. They also feature zip side pockets for storing your keys and other essentials.
Upgrade your summer footwear game with the Birkenstock sale
Birkenstock Arizona suede leather sandal: Was £75, now £49.00, Jonesbootmaker.com
Arguably the shoe of summer, the humble Birkenstock has gained cult status. You may have seen the celebrity pack wearing these sandals on a daily basis, and for good reason too. The suede leather is soft and comfortable, while the design makes sure you have plenty of arch support. If you’ve been considering them, now’s the time to invest while they have a whopping 40 per cent off.
Fancy a spa day? Snap up one of these offers
We could all do with some TLC from time to time, and Virgin Media Experience Days are helping you save your pennies with plenty of deals on spa days.
Relaxing spa day with three treatments for two at Bannatyne Health Clubs: Was £175, now £99, Virginexperiencedays.co.uk
Grab a friend or partner and head to your local Bannatyne Health Club for three treatments, totalling 40 minutes. Also enjoy access to the spa’s facilities, including a swimming pool, sauna, steam room and relaxation area.
One night pampering break with dinner for two in Berkshire: Was £304, now £225, Virginexperiencedays.co.uk
This relaxing getaway for two includes a three-course dinner and a full English breakfast in the morning. You’ll also receive two 25-minute spa treatments, with facials, scalp massages and mud therapy all being options.
