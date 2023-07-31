Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Garmin forerunner 245 watch has now dropped further in price, with a huge discount of 42 per cent available to be snapped up – run, don’t walk.

Earlier in July this year, Amazon Prime Day saw the running watch discounted by just over £100. But now a further £3 has been slashed off the price, so, if you missed out then, now is your chance to pick up the watch for even less.

If you are a fitness fanatic or looking to get into a new running routine, this watch is a great pairing for an active lifestyle.

Thanks to this latest deal, the fitness watch is a perfect choice for those wanting to up the ante when it comes to tracking their running performance, without breaking the bank. Keep reading to find out more about the smartwatch and the current offer at Amazon.

Garmin forerunner 245: Was £249.99, now £144.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Garmin)

A firm favourite when it comes to fitness tracking, Garmin’s forerunner 245 smartwatch is discounted by 42 per cent right now, making it even cheaper than its Amazon Prime Day deal price.

Designed with built-in GPS, the watch measures pace and routes, while tracking your heart rate. Plus, you can even get custom training plans that adapt to help you meet your 5k, 10k or half-marathon goals, all while tracking advanced running dynamics, such as ground contact time, balance and stride length.

In our review of the similar 245 music smartwatch, our tester said: “Put simply, this lightweight watch includes pretty much everything you need as a runner.” They added: “Accurate GPS tracking means you know your distance and speed, while your heart rate is measured from your wrist, so you know how hard you’ve pushed. It will also tell you your training status and your training load, to ensure you’re not doing too much.”

Buy now

