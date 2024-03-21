Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Daily deals email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

With the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale in full swing, there are now hundreds of brilliant offers dropping across everything from laptops and beauty to garden furniture and even Apple products.

But, there’s one category that we’re particularly interested in, and that’s air fryers. The must-have kitchen gadget of the moment, the hype surrounding air fryers is showing no signs of waning, so if you’re yet to jump on the bandwagon, it’s not too late.

In fact, waiting until now to invest in one could be a blessing in disguise, as we’ve spotted the deal you’ve been waiting for. That’s right, Amazon has dropped the price of one of Ninja’s most popular dual zone air fryers.

While these multi-tasking gadgets can be pretty pricey, this offer means you can bag a £70 discount on Ninja’s foodi max dual zone air fryer. Even better, the saving is on a seriously chic copper colourway, which is exclusive to Amazon. Need more convincing? Keep reading to find out more about this top-rated kitchen appliance.

Follow live: The best and latest Amazon Spring Deal Days offers

Ninja foodi max dual zone air fryer, 9.5l: Was £249.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Ninja)

Air fryers are an endlessly convenient addition to your kitchen, especially if you’re keen to cook healthier meals. But this gadget goes one step further, with two seperate cooking zones (hence the name) that can cook two foods in different ways, simultaneously. Featuring in our round-up of the best air fryers for 2024, our tester gave it full marks with a five-star rating thanks to its impressive range of settings and power.

“Not only does it look super chic, but it’s the most powerful product in our round-up with an impressive 2,470W,” they said. “While this may not seem all that important, we actually found it made a big difference when it came to cooking. Chicken, chips and chopped-up veg cooked much faster and ended up a lot tastier and crispier compared to when cooking in the other air fryer models. So, it’s safe to say it has us sold.”

The air fryer has six settings to choose from, meaning you can roast, air fry, bake, crisp, reheat and dehydrate all in one device. With 28 per cent off the sleek copper model, this is certainly a deal you won’t want to miss.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on air fryers and other kitchen appliances, try the links below:

Looking for more Amazon Spring Deal Days bargains? These are the top tech discounts we’re shopping