The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Student discounts – live: How to get today’s best deals from Audible, Dune, JD and more
Whether it’s a cheap broadband deal or a discount on your next food shop, we’ve got you covered
The IndyBest team knows a thing or two about online shopping. Whether it’s providing advice via tried and tested product reviews of everything from the all-new Samsung watch to a comfortable mattress, or bringing you with the very best deals on tablets VPNs, tablets, laptops and more, we’ve got your back when it comes to navigating to the virtual shelves.
But with retailers launching new sales and products at a frequent speed, the world of online shopping can feel a little daunting. So, our liveblog is here Monday to Friday to help you navigate the task of finding the product you want at the best possible price.
Whether you’re looking for a new SIM-only contract, a whopping offer on an iPhone 12 or simply want to discover a handy voucher code, we’ve got you covered. Keep scrolling for today’s bargains – you can thank us later!
Read more:
The biggest sales and offers from top retailers to shop today:
Get over the bank holiday blues with Brewdog discount codes
If you’re feeling the effects of the long weekend, one of the best ways to get over the blues is with some retail therapy. And while you might not be able to think about alcohol at this moment in time, your future self will thank you because we’ve got a whopping discount on BrewDog.
If you order your craft beer before the end of today, you’ll get up to 25 per cent off. Alternatively, we’ve got an exclusive discount for new customers. Go, go, go!
Amazon deals of the day
Amazon announced the end of summer last week by launching its sale. Here’s what to shop today:
CrockPot express CSC051 5.6l multi cooker: Was £89.99, now £59, Amazon.co.uk
This nifty machine featured in our review of the best pressure cookers, with our writer noting that it’s ideal for making quick dishes. The “pressure option means dinner can be served up with minimum fuss; we cooked a mushroom risotto in seven minutes” that “tasted as great as something we’d stirred and slaved over for an hour”. It’s a great price for such a large capacity too.
Amazon Fire 7 kids tablet: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk
If you’re looking for a tablet to help keep your children occupied, look no further than the Fire 7 kids tablet. Featuring in our round-up of the best tablets for children, The Independent’s technology critic, David Phelan, said it is “easily the best kids’ tablet for under £100”. “The display is not as high resolution as on the 8in or 10in Amazon tablets (hence the lack of HD in the product name), but it still looks good,” Phelan added. “As with the other kids’ edition models, the tablet hardware is identical to the adults’ version, so when your child is older, they can shed the kids’ connotations easily.”
Looking for more deals in Amazon’s end of summer sale? Read our guide below
Amazon declares the end of summer with a spectacular sale – Here’s what to buy
Amazon has launched its end of summer sale and we’ve found the best deals to shop across tech, home appliances and more from Shark, Samsung, Bose and Simba
Kindle daily deals
Every day Amazon slashes the price of bestselling titles to just 99p. And today is no different.
‘One More Croissant for the Road’ by Felicity Cloake, published by Mudlark: £0.99, Amazon.co.uk
Part travelogue, part food memoir, One More Croissant for the Road is Cloake’s love letter to France. With just her bicycle and seasoned palate, Cloake takes you on a journey through some of the delicacies of the French nation.
Apple student discount deal
Year on year, Apple offers a range of benefits for students through its Apple store for education scheme. Students can currently get a cheaper price for their Macbook (£898.80, Apple.com) through education pricing – and you’ll also get a free pair of AirPods (£159, Apple.com) thrown in.
Be a savvy student with these deals and discounts
The new academic year is nearly upon us – and whether that means starting a new university or returning for another time, it pays to be savvy when it comes to your money.
There are a number of deals and discounts available to students, but the three main providers are Unidays, Student Beans and Totum (the new name for an NUS card).
Both Unidays and Student Beans are free to join provided you have an academic email address, while Totum costs £14.99 for a year or £24.99 for a full three years.
Here are some current highlights:
- Amazon – Students can sign up for a six-month free trial to Amazon Prime, then it’ll be half price at £3.99 a month
- Audible – Get 50 per cent off for the first three months, setting you back just £3.99 per month
- Dune – The footwear brand is offering students 10 per cent off via Student Beans
- JD – Benefit from 10 per cent off your next order with Unidays
Best sales of the day
Good morning and welcome back to yet another week of deal-hunting – we hope you had a great bank holiday weekend!
Last week, Amazon declared that summer is over by kickstarting its end of season sale, while Samsung launched its new watch, earbuds and the fold3. But, it’s a new day, and we’re here to bring you all the best sales and deals we spot across the virtual rails.
Don’t go anywhere because it’s going to be a corker!
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.