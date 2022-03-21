Glossier dropped its first-ever candle back in September. And, coming as part of the bath duo set, the orange blossom neroli-scented item gained some serious attention – even more so than the brand’s mascara, cleanser and tinted moisturiser.

But, although the candle was a big hit, with a fresh floral and citrus scent, hardcore Glossier fans couldn’t help but wish it was in the signature fragrance of the brand’s “you” perfume (£45, Glossier.com).

Launched by the brand in 2017, you quickly racked up headlines, with beauty editors and fragrance fanatics lusting over the scientific scent. Working with your unique body chemistry to create one-of-a-kind smell, it’s a little bit different on everyone, hence the name.

Earlier this year, after the relaunch of the travel-size version, we even reviewed the liquid perfume compared to the solid balm. We eventually went with the original spritz over the solid option thanks to its longevity and punchiness.

And now the wait is finally over for Glossier gals (and guys), as a mini you candle is dropping on 22 March. We’ve outlined everything you need to know about the highly anticipated drop below.

Glossier more of you kit: £58, Glossier.com – available from 22 March

The you candle is part of the more of you product duo kit. As for the scent, our tester summed it up perfectly: “The notes of Glossier you are a subject of debate on perfume forums – some get florals, powder and musk, others say they get ‘pencil shavings’ (no, really), rubber and even, according to one reviewer, cardboard. For us, it falls somewhere in the middle – on our skin, it’s a really clean, warm neutral that lingers all day, but doesn’t overpower, and boasts a subtle woodiness to boot.”

So how does this magical skin-adjusting formula work in candle form? The scent has top notes of pink pepper and iris mixed with musky yet sweet base notes of ambrette and ambrox, which makes sense when looking at the pencil shavings comments. And the non-paraffin, soy-and-coconut wax blend candle claims to fill your room with the aroma for up to 27 hours.

Both the perfume and candle are vegan, and all of the packaging, from the box to the glass jars, is designed to be re-used to store pens, make-up, flowers or whatever else your heart desires. Pro candle-burning tip: be sure to let the whole surface of the candle melt before blowing it out for the first time if you want to have an even burn without one annoying hole in the middle.

This set doesn’t officially launch until 22 March, so there is still a bit of time to wait before filling your room with the scent. But, for those who can’t get enough of the stuff, the OG perfume is still available on the brand’s site (£45, Glossier.com).

Available from 22 March

