The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Dyson airwrap stock – live: Where to buy the sell-out hair tool today, plus Ebay restock news
Follow along for the latest intel on availbility, plus expert advice on how to use the tool and stellar deals
Few products have caused such a furore in the beauty world like the Dyson airwrap. First launched in 2018, the multi-functional hair tool rapidly reached cult status owing to its ability to blowdry and smooth, curl or wave all in one go, producing a salon-quality look at home.
Last month, an all-new revamped styler was released. Of course, we got our hands on one with our tester stating that it’s “definitely better than the original. They also praised the “improved attachments” and faster air flow that left their “hair softer and smoother than usual.”
In terms of the OG, Dyson’s first styler earned a spot in our round-up of the best hot brushes with our writer lauding the “plethora of attachments to pick from.” Best of all, they said: “We found that achieving a bouncy blow-dry look took just 15 minutes.”
But owing to popular demand, it’s near-impossible to get your hands on either one of Dyson’s tools. Stock of the original styler has been fleeting since late last year, while the new styler has suffered similar problems. The company cites global supply chain issues, which are impacting other tech products, like the coveted PS5 console.
If you’re looking to get your hands on one, whether that is Dyson’s OG tool or the new and improved multi-styler, our liveblog is here to keep you updated on stock, as well as answering all your questions on the hair tools. Ready to banish bad hair days? Let’s go.
Read more:
Check stock from UK Dyson retailers below:
Dyson (original)
Dyson multi styler
Save £70 on the Dyson airwrap at Ebay right now
Run, don’t walk. The Dyson airwrap is back in stock and better still, you can save £70. While getting your hands on both airwraps has been near-impossible, you can pick up a refurbished model at Ebay for £379.99 (Ebay.co.uk).
In stock at Dyson’s certified refurbished hub on eBay, where it sells like-new products for discounted prices, the styler is one of our favourite hot brushes. There are six attachments to choose from, with our tester’s favourite being the original barrels as they provide a “soft, voluminous, light curl”.
Find out more about the stellar saving below:
PSA: Dyson’s airwrap is £70 off right now
This is not a drill, the Dyson airwrap is in stock right now and has £70 off – here’s where to buy it from eBay certified refurbished
Where is the Dyson airwrap currently in stock?
Hello and welcome to our Dyson airwrap stock tracker liveblog, where we’ll be alerting you to the latest drops as they happen. Those on the hunt for the original Dyson airwrap best be quick, as the OG styler is currently in stock at just two retailers in the UK. At Amazon, you can buy the airwrap at the marked up price of £639.99 (Amazon.co.uk), but we’d recommend picking up the 2018 multi-functional hair tool at John Lewis for the cheaper price of £449.99 (Johnlewis.com).
Impressing our reviewer in our round-up of the best hot brushes, they said: “We love the original barrels which encourage the hair to wrap itself around the barrel (without getting tangled we hasten to add) for a soft, voluminous, light curl.”
Coming with two straightening brushes and a blow-dryer attachment, our tester said their favourite attachment was the rounded bristle brush, “which gives your hair an incredibly sleek finish in a matter of minutes.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.