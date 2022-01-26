There’s no denying that the pandemic changed our approach to fashun – with trends seemingly out the window, we’ve favoured loungewear and leggings over suiting and stylish picks. And this isn’t going anywhere, as we continue to reach for things that provide the ultimate in comfort.

And now the data is here to back it up. Global fashion shopping platform Lyst has published its latest quarterly index – a report on the most popular brands and products from the past three months – which shows that cushioned footwear is all the rage.

Lyst analyses data from its own website, as well as Google searches, social media mentions and engagement stats to inform us on what’s hot and what’s not. And it found that The North Face’s puffer-style slippers (£45, Thenorthface.co.uk) are “the hottest product in the world”.

This follows from last year’s report, with the brand’s highly covetable nuptse jacket reigning supreme in the fashion world. This time though, it’s these cult slippers that are seriously hyped. So much so, much of the time they’re extremely difficult to get hold of (think flour at the beginning of lockdown one).

To see what all the fuss was about, we put these to the test, assessing whether they really are a cult must-have. If you’re intrigued to see why these slippers have been particularly popular of late, read on for our review.

Read more:

The North Face NSE III tent mules: £45, Thenorthface.co.uk

(The North Face)

They may have design that makes them look like they’ll have cloud-like comfort, but how did they perform? Well, despite the fact they sell like hotcakes, we managed to get our hands on a pair to review them for our guide to the best men’s slippers.

Our tester noted that they were “deeply impressed with just how toasty” they made their feet, identifying them as being “perfect if you’re the sort that’s always complaining of be-icicled digits”.

A standout feature is “the little pull tabs on the back – a touch you don’t often see on slip-ons – which definitely minimised the amount we skated around without having our heels entirely enveloped”.

If you’re still yet to be convinced, our writer concluded that these are “very good slippers”. With toasty toes very much in vogue, these get a big yes from us.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on sleepwear and other accessories, try the below links:

Looking for more toasty toes recommendations? Read our guide to the best men’s and women’s slippers

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.