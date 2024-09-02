Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Holly Willoughby’s outfits on This Morning were as much of a talking point as the show itself. Sharing her daily looks on Instagram, the former presenter’s covetable choices more often than not sold out.

So, when she left last year, thoughts soon turned to who would replace her – and whether they could compete with her fashion crown. Enter new presenter Cat Deeley, whose fashion choices are the perfect blend of considered premium brands and affordable high street finds.

Think cosy knits and tailored shirts from French cool-girl label Sezane, co-ords and floral dresses from Mint Velvet, as well as everyday blouses from Sienna Miller’s collaboration with M&S and ballet flats from River Island.

Deeley’s effortlessly chic style leans into trends but has a classic and wearable feel, giving viewers inspiration for everything from office attire to dinner dates.

Embodying her signature style, Deeley has returned to the new season of This Morning (2 September) in an on-trend butter yellow co-ord from high street hero Zara. Costing less than £100, the halter neck waistcoat and matching pencil skirt are hero separates for your wardrobe going into autumn. Here’s where to shop.

Zara belted halterneck top: £35.99, Zara.com

open image in gallery ( Zara )

Butter yellow was everywhere this summer and the trending hue isn’t going anywhere for autumn. The fitted top from Zara is a contemporary take on a waistcoat, complete with a V-neckline, matching lining and flattering halter neckline. The metal buckle and front button fastening give the top structure and extra detailing. Whether styled with the matching pencil skirt à la Deeley or dressed down with jeans and under a blazer, you’re sure to get plenty of wear out of the separate.

Buy now

Zara midi skirt with belt: £35.99, Zara.com

open image in gallery ( Zara )

Pencil skirts have shaken off their frumpy reputation for autumn/winter 2024. This Zara style is a case in point. Characterised by a cool butter yellow finish, it features a skinny belt for cinching the skirt in and a high-waisted cut for extra versatility when styling. There are also false back welt pockets and a back slit at the hem for movement. When you’re not teaming with the matching top, style the skirt with an oversized T-shirt and trainers for a high-low look.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on fashion and more, try the links below:

This is the best £14 alternative to Ganni’s viral leopard print dress