Holly Willoughby nails winter workwear style on today’s This Morning show

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are two of the most well-known television presenters – most notably for their weekday show This Morning. While, of course, people tune in for their hot take from the sofa each day, there’s also another thing that keeps audiences gripped: Holly’s outfits.

Rarely putting a sartorial foot wrong, the presenter has earned herself a legion of fans and followers on her daily hashtag #hwstyle on Instagram – and for good reason too. She frequently plumps for affordable yet stylish finds – yesterday, for example, her Me+Em (one of her go-to labels) flower print flare dress proved a serious hit.

As for today’s show, the presenter and her stylist, Dannii Whiteman opted for a smart yet stylish ensemble consisting of a blue pencil skirt from high-street hero Jigsaw and a white fine knit that nails everyday basics.

If you’re anything like us, and are eager to recreate the look, read on for where you can find the outfit Holly’s wearing for Wednesday’sThis Morning show.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is a £285 cobalt blue suede pencil skirt from Jigsaw – a brand she often gravitates towards – and a £115 fine, white knit long-sleeved top from Pure Collection.

Pure Collection cashmere cropped sweater: £115, Purecollection.com

(Pure Collection )

A year-round staple, this Pure Collection cashmere cropped sweater will add that final flourish to your cold-weather wardrobe. Cut into a flattering fitted silhouette, the cropped hem lends itself to pairing with high-waisted trousers or skirts, while the cashmere composition, long-sleeved and crew neck design is perfect for keeping out the chill.

Buy now

Jigsaw suede midi skirt: £285, Jigsaw-online.com

(Jigsaw )

A statement piece for your winter wardrobe – and versatile enough for spring and summer, too – Jigsaw’s midi skirt is finished in a bold cobalt blue with its suede design adding texture to the simple, pencil silouette. Take note from Holly and team with neutrals or pair with a matching blue jumper for a playful take on cold-weather dressing.

Buy now

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26.10, Lookfantastic.com).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador and shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range during lockdown if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in southwest London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

