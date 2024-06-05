Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Following last autumn’s sell-out collaboration, Sienna Miller has now taken the reins and designed her own collection with high street stalwart M&S in time for the summer months.

From her effortlessly cool New York street style looks to those festival outfits (the actor is on everyone’s Glastonbury moodboard), Miller is the poster girl for “boho chic”. The new 33-piece collection is infused with her signature style, inspired by festivals, exotic adventures and vintage finds – think statement prints, ombre silk slip dresses and broderie pieces.

With designer brands like Chloe sending Seventies-inspired looks down the spring/summer 2024 catwalks, the actor’s M&S collaboration puts a high street spin on one of this season’s hottest trends (there’s even a Chloe-esque cascading ruffle dress that’s sure to sell out).

The ultimate summer capsule wardrobe, the range is characterised by seasonal separates, easy-to-wear staples (from timeless shirts to white wide leg trousers) and accessories like sandals, mules and beaded tote bags. “Trying to choose a favourite item from the collection is impossible – I love them all,” Miller said of the designs.

From when it officially launches to how much items could cost, here’s everything you need to know about Sienna Miller x M&S.

When does Sienna Miller x M&S launch?

If you’re hoping to snag a piece from the collection, you’re in luck, as there isn’t long to wait at all. Sienna Miller x M&S officially launches on Thursday 6 June and will be available to shop both online and in selected stores.

What will Sienna Miller x M&S include?

Inspired by Miller’s boho-chic style, the M&S collection includes everything from broderie blouses and straight leg jeans to white denim shorts and staple stripe shirts.

open image in gallery The ruffle dress, short and beaded tote bag ( Marks & Spencer )

As well as hero everyday pieces, the occasionwear is set to elevate your summer wardrobe, too – be it the Seventies-style tile print shirt and trouser co-ord, the ruffled midi dress in ivory or the Mark Rothko-inspired ombre slip dress.

When it comes to accessories, expect a beaded bag that will take you from the beach to dinner, belts, printed sarongs, classic swimwear and a pair of mules with a Western twist.

How much will Sienna Miller x M&S cost?

While a ruffled Chloe gown might set you back around £3,000, M&S’s take costs £89 – and is the most expensive piece in the collection. Elsewhere, a printed jacket costs £65, tops are around £45, jeans will set you back £49.50 and shirts are priced at £35. Accessories-wise, expect to pay £29.50 for a belt, £49.50 for a bag, £25 for the sarongs and £49.50 for sandals.

It’s safe to say we can predict the Sienna Miller x M&S range will sell out fast – so make sure to set your alarms for Thursday.

