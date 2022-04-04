Ugg’s new platform sliders are set to be the It-girl shoe of the summer

The cult of the Ugg shows no signs of slowing down, as the brand has launched a new slide that simply screams Y2K.

The new “maxi slides” – a chunky platform sandal with bubble-style piping across the upper – have already been donned by Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, which is a major sign that the celeb crowd will soon follow suit.

Ugg has been enjoying a sartorial renaissance over the past few years, thanks to the revival of Noughties fashion staples such as the Ugg mini boot, by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez, and the coveted fluffy slides that everyone and their aunt were wearing throughout lockdown.

The Aussie brand has tapped into this new-found hype with a range of high-profile designer collaborations, including Molly Goddard and Telfar Clemens. Its slider styles tend to sell out fast, so you best snap them up before they’re gone.

Available in three different styles – the maxi, the maxi logo and the maxi print – Ugg is answering our Y2K fashion prayers once more with this collection. Read on for everything you need to know, including where to shop these spring-ready slides.