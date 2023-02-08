Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Whether you’re a sucker for camembert, obsessed with spaghetti carbonara or love a molten-chocolate pud, the menu for the Morrisons Valentine’s Day meal deal is here, and it has plenty to whet the appetite.

With less than a week to go until the big day – which falls on Tuesday 14 February – the supermarket is one of many hoping to woo shoppers with their Valentine’s Day dine-in deals made for two.

Battling it out with vegan wellingtons, sirloin steaks and bottles of prosecco, the likes of Sainsbury’s, Tesco and M&S have all been revealing multiple courses and a drink for no more than £20, with the most purse-friendly coming in at less than £4 per head (Aldi, we are looking at you).

And if its the Morrisons menu that has caught your eye then we have some good news, the Valentine’s Day meal deals are already available to shop. And there’s no time like the present to start perusing the new menu.

To keep Valentine’s Day dining simple this year – without battling it out for a restaurant table for two – keep reading for a more in-depth look at the food and drink to expect from Morrisons this year.

When is the Morrisons Valentine’s Day meal deal for two launching?

(Morrisons)

Launching around the same time as most other supermarket dine-in deals, this year’s deal from Morrisons is now available to be ordered online or bought in store, which means you can order ahead on 14 February itself.

How much does the deal cost?

The Morrisons Valentine’s Day meal deal for two costs £17, which is the total price for two people (rather than per head), but this will be bumped down to £15 for shoppers who have a My Morrisons members card.

What’s included?

Rivalling the other big supermarkets when it comes to variety of dishes on the menu, there are 26 pre-prepared plates hailing from the supermarket’s The Best range. The food on offer spans starters, mains, side dishes and desserts – plus, you can choose a drink for two.

Choices to start include a camembert heart wreath with cherry bell peppers (£4.99, Morrisons.com), while seafood fans may prefer the mussels in chianti and iberico chorizo sauce (£3, Morrisons.com). For vegetarians there is an antipasti selection (£4.49, Morrisons.com) and cauliflower wings with chipotle BBQ sauce which is also vegan-friendly (£2.99, Morrisons.com).

The beef wellington main course (£11, Morrisons.com) would cost £11 when bought separately, while other main plates span slow-cooked coq au vin (£7, Morrisons.com) and pork tenderloin wrapped in prosciutto and balsamic glaze (£7.50, Morrisons.com), spaghetti carbonara (£5.99, Morrisons.com), a vegan-friendly miso mushroom-stuffed butternut squash (£4.99, Morrisons.com) and more.

Read more: What to expect from Sainsbury’s Valentine’s meal deal

Scrumptious-sounding sides are up for grabs too, with garlic bread sticks (£2, Morrisons.com), chunky chips £2.75, Morrisons.com), and cauliflower cheese (£2.75, Morrisons.com) to name a few – we’re eyeing up the maple-roasted carrots and parsnips (£2.75, Morrisons.com).

If you’re mainly here for the desserts, there are plenty to get excited about – from mango and passionfruit cheesecake (£3.25, Morrisons.com) to raspberry panna cotta (£2.99, Morrisons.com)and vegan Gu zillionaires’ cheesecakes £3.95, Morrisons.com). The British cheese collection (£3.25, Morrisons.com) to finish is bound to be popular for fromage enthusiasts.

Whether you prefer non-alcoholic drinks – think ginger beer, and apple and elderflower (£1.99, Morrisons.com)– or a bottle of vino, the options include a bottle a prosecco (Morrisons.com) that would usually cost more than £8 when bought separately, a sauvignon blanc and a pinot grigio blush.

Available online and in store now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on food and drink, try the links below:

Waitrose is also offering a Valentine’s Day meal deal – with cocktails and a cheese board