Microsoft’s surface pro 8 is the best laptop-tablet hybrid you can buy today. Which is why – despite it technically not being a true laptop – we didn’t hesitate to include it in our list of the best laptops of 2022.

As the latest and most powerful model in the surface pro range though, it doesn’t come cheap. But as of right now, Amazon is offering the 2-in-1 PC at its lowest ever price. Until 19 April shoppers can enjoy a 20 percent discount on Microsoft’s swanky portable Windows 11 machine, or a 10 percent discount on the higher spec Intel core i7 model.

That brings the price of the entry level surface pro 8 down from £999 to £799, the biggest discount we’ve seen on the device since it launched in September. And if you’re after even zippier performance, the more advanced configuration also has £150 off until 19 April, dropping from £1,499 to £1,349.

For those who are tired of hauling their laptop back and forth to the office and want something thinner, lighter and just as powerful, these kinds of two-in-one laptops are the way to go.

To get the most out of the surface pro 8, we’d recommend picking it up with the signature type cover (£128.26, Amazon.co.uk), which doubles as a keyboard as well as a protective case. Conveniently, Amazon is also discounting the alcantara suede keyboard case and stylus accessories by between 20 and 25 percent for a limited time, though stock of certain colourways is selling out quickly.

Go ahead and read our full review of the Microsoft surface pro 8 if you’re not sure about upgrading just yet, and check out our round-up of the best laptop deals in April if you’re looking for something a little different.

Microsoft surface pro 8: Was £999, now £799, Amazon.co.uk

CPU: Intel Core i5

Intel Core i5 Graphics: Integrated Iris Xe

Integrated Iris Xe RAM: 8GB

8GB Screen: 120Hz, 13in, 2,880 x 1,920

120Hz, 13in, 2,880 x 1,920 Storage: 128GB

128GB Pros : Beautiful display, excellent battery life, powerful specs

: Beautiful display, excellent battery life, powerful specs Cons: Keyboard sold separately

The surface pro 8 is the best 2-in-1 device out there. Unlike the iPad pro or an equivalent Android tablet, the surface pro 8 runs on the full-fat Windows 11 desktop operating system straight out of the box, meaning it can pretty much do everything your laptop or home PC can do. As a surface device it’s designed to demonstrate what Windows machines are capable of, so you’ll find no weird anti-virus bloatware or pre-installed third-party software cluttering things up. It’s the nearest thing to an Apple-style experience on PC, and the purest expression of Windows 11 you’ll find.

Though not included, illustrators, designers and creators will enjoy the wealth of options the slim pen 2 brings (£119, Amazon.co.uk). The stylus transforms this tablet into a full-featured and versatile graphics slate that can be used anywhere. While the signature type cover (£128.26, Amazon.co.uk) is a near-essential accessory that transforms the tablet into a powerful, compact, portable laptop.

And anyone splitting their time between home and the office will appreciate the addition of Thunderbolt ports for quick pairing with a monitor, the all-day battery life, sharp webcam and vivid, luscious screen for watching TV shows on the commute home. Essentially, for Windows users in search of a beautifully designed hybrid, there’s no better option.

