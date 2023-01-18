Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

As consumers continue to brave the cost-of-living crisis, Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has warned that broadband firms could announce mid-contract price hikes of up to 15 per cent this week.

Last night on the Martin Lewis Money Show, the consumer champion told viewers the December inflation figures would dictate by how much broadband prices go up this spring. “That is normally what broadband costs are increased on, and they do it above inflation – so I am expecting 15 per cent rises in broadband to be announced for many of the big providers this week,” he said.

The prices go up every year in-line with the consumer price index (CPI) rate of inflation. This morning, the Office for National Statistics revealed the CPI had dropped to 10.5 per cent in December, down from 10.7 per cent in November, but broadband providers typically add an extra few percentage points to account for increased business costs, which the consumer champion predicts could be as high as 4 per cent.

Almost every broadband provider hikes their prices mid-contract in April, with independent companies such as Hyperoptic, Gigaclear and Cuckoo broadband being the exceptions. Recent research from consumer rights group Which? suggests if a household’s broadband bills go up by 14 per cent this year, customers will be forced to pay £87 more annually in a best-case scenario and as much as £113 if they are with BT.

Lewis advised viewers that they should think about switching providers or haggling for a better deal now, especially if they’re out of contract. “If you can get a cheaper price on a price comparison website, see if you can use that as a benchmark,” he said.

✕ Martin Lewis issues financial warning to broadband users

A recent 2022 USwitch survey estimated that 7 million people are currently out of contract on their broadband, which means they could be paying less if they shopped around. Lewis recommends customers check online for the best broadband deals in their area and how those deals compare with their current deal, as well as look at what prices new customers could be paying if they sign up.

“As a loyal customer, the first thing I would do is, I’d get on the phone and I’d say: ‘I’ve seen what you’re charging new customers. I’m not willing to pay that amount, can you offer me a better deal?’” Lewis said during last week’s episode. “If they say no, you say ‘I want to go through to customer disconnections’ – this is where they can do the big deals.”

If your broadband provider still can’t match deals from competitors or offer the same price it’s offering new customers, it’s probably time to start looking elsewhere.

Consider social tariff and essential broadband packages

For those on a low income or certain benefits, it’s worth looking at social tariff broadband packages, which are cheaper deals offered by all the major broadband companies.

Vodafone launched the most competitive social tariff package last year, offering speeds of up to 38Mbps, for £12 per month.

Bundle broadband with your mobile network provider

Like Vodafone, a large number of mobile phone carriers offer broadband as well as cellular contracts, including EE, O2, Three and Virgin Mobile. It’s often cheaper to bundle broadband and a SIM contract together, so it’s worth looking into. Other providers, such as BT and Sky also offer TV, mobile and home broadband bundles at a discounted price.

What are the best broadband deals in the UK?

If you want to switch provider completely, we’ve got a broadband price comparison tool, which will help you find the cheapest prices in your area. But we’ve highlighted a few of the best broadband deals right now. You’ll find cheaper deals than the ones below, but we’ve prioritised balancing download speeds with price. For the cheapest broadband deals, check out our broadband price comparison tool.

Virgin Media M350 fibre broadband: Was £56 per month, now £27 per month, Virginmedia.com

(Virgin Media)

With this deal, you get Virgin Media’s M350 ultra-fast broadband for £27 per month, saving you 52 per cent on the original price. M350 comes with average download speeds of 362Mbps and average upload speeds of 35Mbps, ideal for households that like to stream, game and download content fast. It’s an 18-month contract. Once your contract is up, you’ll have to pay the original £56 per month price.

Buy now

Plusnet unlimited fibre extra: £24 per month with a free £50 gift card, Plus.net

(Plusnet)

Plusnet is offering its unlimited fibre extra broadband package for £24 per month in its January deals. You get speeds of between 65-72Mbps, helping you game, stream and download content without any buffering. To top it off, you also get a free £50 pre-paid MasterCard that you can use online and in-store – basically, wherever you see the MasterCard logo.

Buy now

Sky superfast 35: £23 per month, Sky.com

(Sky)

Sky is offering up its superfast 35 package for £23 per month as part of the company’s winter sale. You get average download speeds of 36Mbps or your money back. It’s an 18-month contract, then £35.50 per month thereafter. There’s also a £19.95 one-off cost. It’s not the fastest package, but it’s still pretty reasonable, considering it takes just 5 minutes and 26 seconds to download a film in HD at these speeds.

Buy now

Tariff comparison

For the latest offers on mobile phone contracts, try the links below:

We’ve rounded up the best broadband deals available in the UK now