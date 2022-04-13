Smart lighting can be expensive, with some bulbs and kits costing as much as £170. That’s why we’d like to draw your attention to a deal currently offered at John Lewis, where many individual Philips Hue lights have been reduced by between £30 and £95.

One of the best smart lighting systems out there today, Philips Hue includes a broad range of bulb types and sizes. There’s white and full-colour options available, plus decorative filament-style bulbs, LED light strips, and even weatherproof smart lighting for your garden.

They can all be controlled from the Hue smartphone app via a direct Bluetooth connection, or from anywhere in the world thanks to the Hue Bridge (£29.99, Amazon.co.uk), which is a hub that connects to your Wi-Fi router and gives the smart light system an internet connection. You can then ask voice assistants like Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant to control the bulbs.

Or you can take a more conventional approach with wall-mounted wireless dimmer switches (£17.99, Amazon.co.uk) and motion sensors (£42.59, Amazon.co.uk), also offered by Philips Hue.

The deal at John Lewis applies to several different types of Hue bulb, and in some cases means they cost as little as £13 each.

Read more:

Which Philips Hue bulbs are included in the deal?

There are several Hue offers currently available at John Lewis, with discounts ranging from as little as £35 to as much as £95, depending on what you purchase. All of these deals require you to buy two or three of the same item to qualify, and then apply a code to enter at the checkout. Helpfully, the website states the deal and shows which code to use in the description of qualifying Hue products. And here we’ve rounded up the best offers to get now.

Philips Hue white B39 E14 Edison screw bulb: Was £74.97 for three, now £39.97, Johnlewis.com

(Signify)

Colour: White, dimmable

White, dimmable Fitting type: E14

E14 Lifetime: 25,000 hours

25,000 hours Shape: Candle

Candle Lumens: 470

This hue bulb is white-only instead of being full-colour, but for the majority of use cases that’s all you really need. It can still be dimmed and adjusted from a warm, orange glow to a cool, bright white via the Hue smartphone app, or buy speaking to your voice assistant of choice.

Being Bluetooth, this bulb can connect directly to your smartphone to be controlled. However, to unlock all features (and control it while away from home) you’ll need to purchase the Hue Bridge hub (£44.99, Currys.co.uk). And to make sure you get the dicount, use code “HUE35” at checkout.

Buy now

Philips Hue colour GU10 bulb: Was £164.97 for three, now £129.97, Johnlewis.com

(Signify)

Colour: Full colour

Full colour Fitting type: GU10

GU10 Lifetime: 15,000

15,000 Shape: Spotlight

Spotlight Lumens: 350

These pricier, full-colour GU10 spotlight bulbs usually cost £54.99 each, but when three are purchased from John Lewis and the deal is applied, the per-bulb cost falls to just over £43. The same savings can also be had on full-colour versions of B39 and A60 bulbs, too. Again, you’ll need to use code “HUE35” at checkout.

Buy now

Philips Hue colour E27 Edisonscrew bulbs: Was £164.97 for three, now £129.97, Johnlewis.com

(Signify)

Colour: Full colour

Full colour Fitting type: E27 screw

E27 screw Lifetime: 25,000 hours

25,000 hours Shape: Classic

Classic Lumens: 1,100

This is just like the bulb featured above, and is offered at the same price, but comes with the common E27 screw fitting and looks like the bulb you’d find in most lamps around the home. This is the much brighter 1,100 lumens version of the Hue E27 bulb, and is full-colour. It connects over Bluetooth, or can also be controlled via the Hue Bridge. The same code will need to be applied as above.

Buy now

Philips Hue colour resonate outdoor light: Was £259.98 for two, now £194.98, Johnlewis.com

(Signify)

Colour: Full colour

Full colour Fitting type: Wired, outdoor

Wired, outdoor Lifetime: 15,000

15,000 Shape: Wall box

Wall box Lumens: 1,200

Also at John Lewis, there’s money to be saved on the Hue’s outdoor lighting units. A £65 saving could be yours when purchasing two or more of the resonate unit or the Hue ambiance impress (£194.98, Johnlewis.com) and in both cases the discount code you need is “HUE65”.

Buy now

Philips Hue colour outdoor LED light strip, 5m: Was £379.98 for two, now £284.98, Johnlewis.com

(Signify)

Colour: Full colour

Full colour Fitting type: Light strip

Light strip Lifetime: 25,000 hours

25,000 hours Power supply: Mains

Mains Lumens: 1,650

Outdoor LED lighting strips from Hue have been reduced too, with a five metre full-colour Hue strip getting a £95 discount when you buy two or more. This light strip is weatherproof and designed to live outdoors, lighting up your garden, drive or paths around your property, and can be bent and curved to the exact shape you want. Unlike some indoor Hue bulbs, this light strip requires the Hue bridge (£44.99, Currys.co.uk) to function. Just make sure to use code “HUE95” at checkout.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on smart lighting and other tech products, try the links below

Want to know more about smart home lighting? Read our comparison of Philips Hue and cut-price alternative Govee to see which is best, and whether you get what you pay for