Save almost 50% on this Anker power bank I gave five stars

Whether you’re heading on holiday this summer or are going to be out of the house all day, a power bank is an essential item to throw in your rucksack, handbag or tote bag, ensuring your phone’s always got juice.

I’ve tested a huge number of power banks and portable chargers over the years, and one of my absolute favourites is Anker’s nano power bank. Not only is it super small and lightweight, but it’s also got an in-built USB-C cable, so you never need to carry around an extra cable in your bag.

With a hefty 10,000mAh battery capacity, it can charge my iPhone 15 Pro Max three times before needing to be re-charged, and when it does, I can just use its integrated USB-C cable to top it back up to full.

The thing is, it can be a fairly expensive bit of kit when bought at full price, but I’ve just spotted a limited-time deal at Amazon that saves you 46 per cent on the portable charger, bringing it down to just £26.99. Here’s how to get the deal.

Anker nano power bank with built-in USB-C cable: Was £49.99, now £26.99, Amazon.co.uk

Rated as the best 10,000mAh power bank in my review of the best portable chargers, the Anker nano is a nifty little power bank that will do the job whenever you’ve run out of battery, with a modern design that includes a LED display telling you exactly how much battery it has left as a percentage (no more imprecise guessing with the four dots).

What I really loved about the nano, however, was that it had a surprisingly durable in-built USB-C cable. “It doubled up as a carry handle, so I never needed to worry about forgetting to bring the extra cable to juice up my devices on the go,” I wrote in my review.

And thanks to the 30W fast charging, I never needed to plug my devices in for an extended amount of time. You can currently save almost 50 per cent thanks to this deal at Amazon.

