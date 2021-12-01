Landing in late-October, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro are a new pair of flagship smartphones from Google. Running Android and featuring a processor made by Google itself for the first time, they are built to go up against premium handsets from the likes of Samsung and Sony, as well as Apple and the iPhone.

Both new Pixel phones were originally offered with a great pre-order deal that saw an offer to claim a free pair of Bose NC 700s worth £349 with every Pixel 6 pre-order. But, while that deal is no longer available, there are still plenty of offers around to help save you money on the new Google smartphone.

The Pixel 6 dup run the Android 12 operating system and are powered by Google’s new Tensor chip. This bakes the company’s proprietary machine learning tech into the phone’s hardware to power image processing, speech recognition and artificial intelligence features, and all without needing a connection to Google’s servers.

Both phones also offer a significant camera upgrade over previous Pixel handsets – which already had top-tier photography credentials – and pack a much larger imaging sensor capable of drawing in more light for better photos.

Most surprising is the price. Google is aggressively undercutting the iPhone 13 and the Samsung Galaxy S21. SIM-free, the Pixel 6 costs £599 and the more premium Pixel 6 pro costs £849. That’s hundreds of pounds cheaper than the nearest rival phones. Google also guarantees software and security updates for five years.

Read more:

Wondering where you can pre-order the Pixel 6 today? We’ve compiled a list of the best Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro SIM-only deals and contracts right now, which we’ll update as new offers come in.

The best Pixel 6 deals

Currys – Pixel 6 (128GB) SIM-free for £599, plus free delivery and two-year guarantee

Carphone Warehouse – Pixel 6 (128GB) on iD with 20GB data, unlimited calls and texts: £29.99 upfront then £28.99 a month for 24 months

Argos – Pixel 6 (128GB) SIM-free for £599

Google Store – Pixel 6 (128GB) SIM-free for £599, or £24.96 per month for 24 months.

O2 – Pixel 6 (128GB) with 30GB data, unlimited calls and texts: £20 upfront then £31.65 a month for 24 months. Comes with six months of Disney+ for free. Ends 8 December.

Three – Pixel 6 (128GB) with unlimited data, calls and texts: £29 upfront then £27 a month for six months (half price) then £54 a month for remaining 18 months.

ID Mobile– Pixel 6 (128GB) with 50GB data, unlimited calls and texts: £29.99 upfront then £29.99 a month for 24 months

EE – Pixel 6 (128GB) with 100GB data, unlimited calls and texts: £10 upfront then £35 a month for 24 months. Available until 6 December

Vodafone – Pixel 6 (128GB) with 25GB data, unlimited calls and texts. £49 upfront then £45.33 a month for 24 months.

The best Pixel 6 pro deals

O2 – Pixel 6 pro (128GB) with 60GB data, unlimited calls and texts: £30 upfront then £48.74 a month

EE – Pixel 6 pro (128GB) with 100GB data, unlimited calls and texts: £30 upfront then £49 a month for 24 months. Available until 6 December

Vodafone – Pixel 6 pro (128GB) with 25GB data, choice of YouTube Premium, Prime Video or Spotify: £49 upfront then £30 a month

Google Pixel 6 features

The Tensor processor

The headline feature on the Pixel 6 is its system-on-a-chip Tensor processor, which uses AI and machine learning to improve photography, adjust video settings while filming, instantly process speech and language, and power the Google Assistant more efficiently.

The camera

The Pixel 6 will come with a higher-resolution 50MP main lens – which beats the iPhone 13 pro max on paper – and an ultra-wide lens that is capable of taking in 150 per cent more light, for improved night photography. The Pixel 6 pro also has a telephoto lens capable of 4x optical zoom and a 20x digital zoom, powered by the Tensor processor.

Photo editing

There are more options for editing photographs on the Pixel 6, including “magic eraser”, which can delete photobombers and other unwanted faces from your pictures, and “face unblur”, which uses the Tensor processor’s machine-learning capabilities to sharpen faces.

When can you order the Google Pixel 6 in the UK?

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro have been available to buy in the UK since they weer released on 28 October. Google officially announced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro at a live-streamed event on 19 October, opening up pre-orders as the event came to a close.

How much does the Google Pixel 6 cost?

Here are the prices of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro in the UK. Both phones can be bought on finance directly from Google with zero per cent interest. It is worth noting that the Pixel 6 is available with just one storage option, 128GB, and the larger Pixel 6 pro is offered with 128GB or 256GB.

128GB Pixel 6: £599

£599 128GB Pixel 6 pro: £849

£849 256GB Pixel 6 pro: £959

What is the release date of the Pixel 6?

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro launched on 28 October 2021 and are available to buy now.

In other territories, Google announced the availability of the Pixel 6 with added storage capacity. Right now, the 256GB and 512GB versions of the Pixel 6 pro aren’t available in the UK. This might change later this year.

What size is the Pixel 6?

The Pixel 6 has a 6.4in display and measures 158.6mm x 74.8mm x 8.9mm and weighs 207g. That’s taller than the 146.7mm iPhone 13 pro, but about as wide.

The Pixel 6 pro has a larger 6.7in display and measures 163.9mm x 75.9mm x 8.9mm. It’s taller and very slightly wider than the Pixel 6, and clocks in at the same size as the iPhone 13 pro max.

Is the Pixel 6 dual SIM?

The Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 pro have space for a single physical SIM card as well as a virtual eSIM, meaning you can make and receive calls and text messages from more than one phone number.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on smartphones and other tech offers, try the links below:

We also reviewed Samsung’s Z flip 3 – the cheapest foldable phone yet

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.