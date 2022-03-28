How to claim free Samsung Galaxy earbuds when you buy the S22

Samsung recently unveiled the new Galaxy S22 smartphone family to take on the iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6. And to celebrate its launch, Samsung has a deal that can bag you £200 worth of freebies when you purchase the new Android smartphone.

The price of the new family of handsets – which includes the regular S22, as well as the larger S22 plus and more powerful S22 ultra – starts from £769 for the S22 with 128GB of storage.

In our in-depth review of the phone, our tech writer called the Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra a “premium Android smartphone for power users”, with the new range “introducing full S-Pen stylus functionality, impressive software improvements and Samsung’s industry-leading camera technology.”

If you need further tempting to upgrade your phone, Samsung customers can claim a free gift in the form of Samsung’s Galaxy buds pro wireless earphones (£219, Samsung.com). This gift package is available to everyone who has pre-ordered or purchased an S22 handset and only up for grabs until 5 April.

As for colour options, the S22 and S22 plus are available in black, white, pink gold and green, while the S22 ultra is offered in black, white, burgundy and green.

The new Samsung handsets follow the tried-and-trusted recipe of retaining a similar look to their predecessors, the year-old S21 family, but while ushering in several key upgrades. These include a new camera system that features a 50MP sensor with ultra-wide lens and 3x optical zoom on the rear of the S22 and S22 plus.

Meanwhile, the flagship S22 ultra has a new camera system boasting no fewer than four lenses. These include a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 108MP main sensor, and a pair of 10MP telephoto lenses with 3x and 10x optical zoom. All three phones also promise much-improved nighttime photography.

A new feature for the S22 ultra is support for Samsung’s S-Pen stylus, as previously seen bundled with the Galaxy note smartphone range. The stylus can be used to scribble notes on the display, before it then tucks away into a hole in the lower corner of the handset.

Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra: £1,149, Samsung.com

(Samsung)

The flagship of the range, the Galaxy S22 ultra has a 6.8in display with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate. It features a rear camera system with four lenses, including one capable of 10x optical zoom and one sitting in front of a 108MP imaging sensor. Right now, the white, black, burgundy and green are available with all handsets ordered at Samsung coming with free Galaxy buds pro earphones (£219, Samsung.com).

Our tech writer got some hands-on time with the phone in the weeks leading up to its release. They said that the that the “S22 ultra has the best display you can find on a smartphone,” adding that the design boasts “a streamlined and elegant aesthetic belying its true heft.”

They were also impressed with the S-pen – the result of which is a “writing experience that feels very close to the feeling of actually writing on paper.” The camera improvement was also noted: “The step up in processing power is brought to bear on the camera’s post-processing effects, pulling detail and dynamic range out of dark scenes in both stills and video.”

“The S22 ultra is a productivity-focused mobile designed to handle anything you could conceivably need a smartphone to do, and to do it fast,” they concluded.

To get your free buds, simply go to Samsung’s claims page and complete your online claims form to have the earphones delivered to you within 45 days.

