It’s that time of year again. While Apple prepares to announce a new iPhone on 14 September, Google is waiting patiently in the wings for its chance to steal some of the smartphone limelight.

We don’t have a confirmed announcement date from Google just yet, but as has become tradition for the search giant, it has already revealed some key details. Firstly, we already know there will be two new phones to get excited about, called the pixel 6 and pixel 6 pro.

We also know what colours will be offered for each handset – three options for each – and partially what they will look like. Google’s website shows the rear of the phone, complete with its pastel tones and visor-like camera module stretched across the entire width of the device.

It’s a bold new design from Google and one that we hope symbolises a shift forward for the pixel 6. Last year’s pixel 5 (£599, Google.com) and 4a (£349, Google.com) left fans somewhat disappointed, especially with regards to the ageing camera system.

Another big step forward for Google this year is how the duo of pixel 6 handsets will be powered by the company’s own Tensor processor. This marks the first time that Google has designed its own in-house chip for a pixel handset. Google promises how the Tensor chip makes the pixel 6 and 6 pro its “smartest, most secure, and personal phones ever”. Naturally, we’ll be the judge of that.

Read More:

That’s a lot for Google to reveal ahead of the announcement, but it’ll certainly give Apple fans something to think about as they watch the reveal of the iPhone 14 this week. Google hasn’t yet said when the pixel 6 phones will be fully revealed, instead saying they’re coming in the autumn. It’s all a bit vague, but we reckon the phones will arrive between late-September and mid-October, given the pixel 5’s 30 September reveal in 2020.

The latest rumours suggest Google will reveal the pixel 6 and pixel 6 pro on 19 October.

When can you pre-order the Google pixel 6 in the UK?

Hold your horses. Despite the teases, Google hasn’t actually revealed the pixel 6 in full yet. This means we don’t know what the specifications are, nor do we know what it will cost and when exactly it will go on sale. Pre-orders usually open soon after the latest pixel phone is announced, with recent rumours pointing towards a reveal on 19 October and an on-sale date of 28 October.

How long does it take to get the Google pixel after pre-order?

Since we don’t yet know the release date, or even when Google plans to fully reveal the pixel 6 duo, this question is tricky to answer. Last year, the pixel 5 shipped between two and four weeks after it was revealed, depending on the region you live in.

With the ongoing global chip shortage, it’s difficult to say if Google’s delivery of the pixel 6 and 6 pro will be quicker this year, or if buyers will be in for a wait again this time around. We’ll hopefully have a clearer picture on this in the next few weeks.

How much does the Google pixel 6 cost?

Again, we do not have an answer here just yet. But, given the price of the previous-generation pixel 5, we can speculate that the pixel 6 and 6 pro will cost in the region of £599.

Google’s two-pronged approach this year gives it room to go above and below that rough estimate, but the company tends to aim at a price point below that of the £1,000-plus flagships of Apple and Samsung.

