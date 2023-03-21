Jump to content

The Google Pixel 7 is cheaper than ever at Amazon

The deal sees Google’s flagship phone reduced to less than £500

Steve Hogarty
Tuesday 21 March 2023 15:29
<p>The Pro version of the phone is down to just £695 </p>

The Pro version of the phone is down to just £695

(The Independent)

Looking for a deal on one of the best phones of 2023? Well, you’re in luck – the Google Pixel 7 Pro is on sale at Amazon for £695, saving more than £150 on its usual price.

That’s not the cheapest it’s been, though – we spotted the top-of-the-range Pixel phone’s price dip as low as £660 in the January sales – but it’s still a decent 18 per cent saving on an excellent and powerful device.

In our Google Pixel 7 Pro review, we rated the camera as “the best of any phone we’ve tested”, though that crown has since passed to the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (£1,399, Amazon.co.uk).

Read more: Google Pixel Watch review

There’s an even bigger saving on the smaller and cheaper Google Pixel 7 (was £599, now £496.99, Amazon.co.uk), which retains almost all of the features of the premium Pixel 7 Pro but lacks the larger phone’s telephoto lens and smoother 120Hz refresh rate.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: Was £849, now £694.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Google)

The best smartphone Google makes packs in some impressive features, ranging from slick photo-editing, such as the ability to magically erase people from your photos, as well as adaptive battery management, live language translation and a host of clever Google Assistant abilities.

A significant improvement over the Pixel 6, the seventh-generation phone unlocks faster, takes better pictures, and has a battery life that can last several days in an emergency. With more than £150 off the price tag, this is one of the best phone deals today.

