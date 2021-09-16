Apple’s latest event took place on 15 September, during which the company announced the new iPhone 13.

The brand’s new device will hit the shelves later this month with prices starting from £679. An update of the most recent iPhone 12, the new iPhone 13 has a smaller notch in the display, a new camera system and the company’s latest A15 chip. Apple claims it to be up to 50 per cent faster than its competitors.

There are four new iPhones overall, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 pro and iPhone pro max, with all models featuring larger batteries and a more power-efficient chip that offers between 1.5 and 2.5 hours more battery each day.

Among the updates, there’s a new cinema mode for shooting video using the rear cameras while the more expensive devices – the iPhones 13 pro and 13 pro max – have a new 3x zoom telephoto lens and an ultra-wide camera that enables macro photography for the first time.

Apple has also emphasised a more eco-conscious approach, claiming the antenna bands are made from upcycled plastic water bottles and that all the rare earth metals used in the magnets internally are from recycled materials.

When can you pre-order the iPhone 13 in the UK?

All the iPhones will be available to pre-order on Friday 17 September and will be shipped from 24 September.

How long does it take to get the iPhone after pre-order?

One to two weeks. Apple typically announces the new iPhone early in the week, pre-orders start on the Friday following the event, and the phone’s release date is set for the Friday after that. If past years are anything to go by, you should receive the iPhone 13 one to two weeks after pre-ordering.

How much does the iPhone 13 cost?

Apple announced on Tuesday that the cost of the iPhone 13 mini will start from £679, the iPhone 13 from £799, the iPhone 13 pro from £949 and the iPhone 13 pro max from £1,049.

Pre-order with these UK networks

All the major UK retailers are taking iPhone 13 pre-orders starting from Friday, including EE, Vodafone, Three, O2 and Carphone Warehouse. You can register your interest with all the networks right now.

Looking for some great deals on Apple products? Ahead of the iPhone 13 reveal, we’ve compiled a shortlist of some of our favourite accessories to help you get the most out of your device.

Apple Watch SE, GPS + cellular, 44mm: £323.28, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Track and meet your fitness goals with the Apple Watch SE. The GPS and cellular model allows you to text, call, get directions and stream music all without your phone. In our review of the Apple Watch SE, our tester praised its “dazzling design, intuitive notifications, accurate heart-rate monitoring, slick activity tracking and sleep monitoring, scores of watch faces, warnings when you’re in an over-noisy environment, fall detection and much more”.

Apple Watch series 6 GPS, 44mm: £399, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Apple’s top-of-the-range smartwatch packs a full suite of health sensors, from an ECG monitor to catch a misbehaving ticker to your usual step counters, sleep trackers, heart-rate monitor and blood oxygen level indicators. The Apple Watch series 6 featured in our list of the best smartwatches, where our reviewer fell in love with it: “The Apple Watch is easily the classiest smartwatch with gorgeous design and immaculate build quality,” they said.

Apple AirPods pro: £175, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Apple’s premium in-ear wireless buds are comfortable to wear for extended periods, and come in a stylish compact charging case that provides more than 24 hours of power in a single charge. In our Apple AirPods pro review, our tech expert was suitably enamoured, saying they “offer some of the best noise cancelling in any in-ear headphones”.

(Apple)

Attach the AirTag to anything you don’t want to lose – your keys, your wallet, your dog – and you can use your iPhone to track its live location. As long as the tag is in Bluetooth range you can use your phone to make it emit a loud chirp. If the tag is any further away than that, Apple’s ‘Find My’ network of connected iOS devices can work together to locate your lost stuff. In our Apple AirTag review, our writer praised the gadget’s low price and ease of use. “For any iPhone owner prone to losing things, investing in a pack of four might be one of the best decisions you ever make.”

Apple iPhone 12 silicone case with MagSafe: £49, Apple.com

(Apple)

The silicone case is a staple in Apple’s own-brand range and the latest model has a decent amount of grip and fits super securely thanks to MagSafe – the ring of magnets located on the back of the phone as well as inside the case. There are numerous colours to choose from, including black or white if you really want to play it safe. But there are more sultry options like eye-catching “kumquat”, “electric orange”, “sunflower” and a retina-searingly bright “pink citrus”. All are well-made and a perfect fit.

Lucrin iPhone 12 classic case: £65, Lucrin.co.uk

(Lucrin)

Lucrin’s range of iPhone cases is very wide. There are pouches with pull tags, a card pocket, a protective wallet, a classic back protector and even a belt case. Once you’ve chosen the style, your next task is to pick a colour. There are dozens, from the demure to the unmissable. You can also customise the colour of the thread and add a monogram, and each one is superbly crafted, great-looking and soft to the touch.

