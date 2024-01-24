When and how to watch Apple TV’s Constellation for free

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It was inevitable, really. Tech giant Apple and its Apple TV+ streaming service has emerged as the definitive home for the best original science fiction shows around, and its sci-fi catalogue is only going to get bigger with the launch of the upcoming series Constellation.

Home to everything from Severance, Foundation and Silo to Hello Tomorrow!, See and For All Mankind, Apple’s next big spacey psychological thriller, Constellation, will soon be hitting the platform.

Starring Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, What Happened to Monday) as Jo, an astronaut who’s returned to Earth after things have gone wrong in space, only to realise there are things missing from her life. It also stars Emmy Award nominee Jonathan Banks (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul).

The first trailer for the eight-part conspiracy show debuted on 22 January, and, frankly, after several re-watches, we have no idea what is going on. A cerebral exploration of humanity, Apple says that “the action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman’s desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost”.

Dropping in late February, here’s the release schedule for the upcoming thriller, and where you can watch Constellation for free in the UK.

‘Constellation’ trailer and release date

Apple TV+ released the trailer for Constellation on 22 January, but the show won’t start streaming on the platform for another month.

The first three episodes will drop on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 21 February, with the following episodes dropping weekly every Wednesday until 27 March. If you’re not yet subscribed to Apple TV+, the streamer offers a free seven-day trial, letting you binge all of the sci-fi content without charge.

How to watch ‘Constellation’ for free in the UK

Constellation is an Apple TV+ exclusive, so you’ll need to subscribe to the streaming service to watch the latest series. If you’re not already subscribed, the streaming service currently has a seven-day free trial, so you can watch the show for free once the series starts and finishes airing. Once your trial ends, you’ll pay £8.99 a month.

By signing up for Apple TV+’s seven-day free trial, you’ll gain access to the streaming service’s entire back catalogue, including Ted Lasso, Silo, Severance, Tom Holland’s The Crowded Room and more.

