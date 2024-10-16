Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Fright night is just around the corner, and Amazon Prime Video is filled to the brim with movies that will give you the heebie-jeebies. From creepy clown slasher Terrifier 1 to the chilling 2016 twisty Orphan, they’re sure to spook you out of your pants.

But one of the best flicks to watch this Halloween has to be Drew Goddard’s The Cabin in the Woods. Written by Joss Whedon, the 2012 film subverts the horror genre and is one of the best scary films of all time, earning a 92 per cent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Scary, but not so terrifying it’ll spook you senseless, The Cabin in the Woods is the perfect film to get you in the mood this Halloween. Best of all, it’s currently streaming for free on Amazon Prime Video, alongside other highly-rated fan favourites such as A Quiet Place and The Purge: Anarchy.

‘The Cabin in the Woods’ (2012)

After a group of five college friends – Chris Hemsworth, Jesse Williams, Kristen Connolly, Fran Kranz and Anna Hutchison – decide to go off-grid, they find themselves vacationing at a remote cabin where creepy horrors await them. They soon fall prey to backwoods zombies and a pair of scientists who are secretly manipulating the ghoulish goings-on.

“The Cabin in the Woods makes you think again, and again, but it’s also a highly efficient thrill machine,” said The Independent’s Jonathan Romney in his review. “This is a horror film about the reasons we watch horror films, and the morally questionable positions they sometimes put us in. It’s as intensely self-reflexive as Scream – but The Cabin, while playing with similar ideas, is significantly different, and considerably less pedantic.”

Prime Video is free for anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription. An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month or £95 for a year. All you need to do to sign up is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details. You can also sign up for a 30-day free trial if you haven’t been a Prime member in the past 12 months.

