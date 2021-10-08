There’s no denying we’ve relied heavily on at-home entertainment over the past 18 months – with our TVs and streaming services getting a lot of use. But, with so many different TV boxes and apps available, we’re not sure about you, but we’ve been on the hunt for ways we can streamline our setup.

Thankfully, Sky has come to the rescue. In a bid to respond to the competitive industry of on-demand services and the fact many of us have multiple hardware hiding behind our TVs, the tech giant has just announced that it is launching its very own television: Sky glass.

The all-new 4K glass TV will simplify the way in which we watch our favourite shows and films. Why? Well, you’ll no longer need a satellite dish or television box because all content will be streamed over wifi.

Featuring a 4K, HDR display, the TV will be available in three sizes: 43in, 55in and 65in, and five different colours, including pink, blue and black. The tech giant is also offering a number of different payment plans to make the price that bit more accessible.

Want to know more? Read on for everything you need to know about the new device, including release date, price, specs and how you can pre-order. Happy streaming!

Read more:

Sky glass: From £13 per month via contract or from £649 upfront, Sky.com

(Sky)

Release date: 18 October

18 October Price: £649 for 43in, £849 for 55in, £1,048 for 65in

£649 for 43in, £849 for 55in, £1,048 for 65in Pre-order: Register interest now

It’s time to say goodbye to your satellite dish, multiple wires and TV and streaming boxes because Sky has launched its own all-in-one television, allowing you to stream all your favourite shows and films over wifi, using just its Sky glass TV.

Release date

The all-new television will be released on 18 October. To make sure you’re the first in the queue to buy one, you’ll want to register your interest so you’re the first to know when it launches.

Specs

The tech-heavy displays will be available in three different sizes – small (43in), medium (55in) and large (65in) – and in five colours, including blue, white, green, pink and black, with a matching remote.

Of course, it will have an ultra HD and 4K display, as well as built-in Dolby speakers, which remove the need for a soundbar. That’s not all though, you’ll also be able to use your voice to turn it on, control the volume or change the channel.

There are plenty of apps available too, including the usual suspects, Netflix, BBC iPlayer and Disney+, but you’ll also have access to Peloton for your workouts and so much more.

In 2022, the tech company said the device “will get even better”, as it’s set to launch a new 4K camera, which will sit on top of the TV and allow you to video call, play games and more.

Price

Sky has offered a range of payment options. You can pay for the television upfront, as you would normally, with a different price depending on the size you choose: £649 for 43in, £849 for 55in, £1,048 for 65in.

Alternatively, you can pay for it in monthly instalments, much like you would a phone contract. For the 48 month contract, the price starts at £13 a month for the 43in and goes up to £21 for the 65in, plus a £10 upfront fee. The Sky glass also requires the Sky ultimate TV subscription (from £26 per month, Sky.com).

Register your interest now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TVs and other tech offers, try the below links:

Not sure Sky glass is for you? Read our review of the best 4K TVs and upgrade your viewing experience

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.