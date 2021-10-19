The new dish-less Sky glass TV has arrived – here’s how to buy it

Over the past 18 months, we’ve relied heavily on at-home entertainment, with our TVs and streaming services getting a lot of use. And now that winter is upon us, the number of hours spent binge-watching boxsets on the sofa is only bound to increase.

While the huge variety of different TV boxes and apps out there give viewers the chance to explore an exciting range of content, they can leave your living room looking rather unsightly and overwhelmed with a jumble of cable and wires.

Thankfully, Sky has come to the rescue with a streamlining solution. In a bid to respond to the dominance of on-demand services and the fact many of us have multiple units hiding behind our TVs, the communications giant has recently launched its very own television: Sky glass.

The all-new 4K glass TV will simplify the way in which we watch our favourite shows and films. How? Well, you’ll no longer need a satellite dish or television box, because all the content will be streamed over wifi.

Featuring a 4K, HDR display, the TV will be available in three sizes: 43in, 55in and 65in, and five different colours including pink, blue and black. The company is also offering a number of different payment plans to make the price that bit more accessible.

Want to know more? Read on for everything you need to know about the new device, including price, specs and where to buy one. Happy streaming!

Sky glass: From £13 per month or from £649 upfront, Sky.com

(Sky)

Release date: 18 October

18 October Price: £649 for 43in, £849 for 55in, £1,048 for 65in

What is Sky glass TV?

It’s time to say goodbye to your satellite dish, multiple wires and streaming boxes because Sky has launched its own all-in-one television, allowing you to stream all your favourite shows and films over wifi.

The Sky glass TV is described as a one-stop shop, with Sky and all your favourite apps inside, and is designed to be ready to go within minutes of installation. It is available in five colours and three sizes, and features ultra HD and Quantum Dot technology, as well as Dolby Atmos sound.

Release date

The all-new television is available for long-time customers to buy now, and was first released on 18 October. New customers can currently register their interest.

However, Sky is already looking to improve glass, stating that the set will get even better in 2022. The TV will be upgraded with a high spec 4K smart camera that will enable viewers to unlock a range of exciting new services for the whole family by transforming how we chat, play games, work out and share entertainment at home.

Specs

Glass is available in three different sizes – small (43in), medium (55in) and large (65in) – and in five colours – blue, white, green, pink and black, with a matching remote.

Of course, it has an ultra HD and 4K display, as well as built-in Dolby speakers, which remove the need for a soundbar. You can also use your voice to turn it on, control the volume or change the channel.

There are plenty of apps available too, including the usual suspects Netflix, BBC iPlayer and Disney+, as well as Peloton for workouts and so much more.

How much is Sky glass TV?

Unlike most TVs, Sky glass is sold as both a standalone device and through a phone-style contract, which helps make it more accessible to anyone looking for the latest screen and sound technologies.

If you want to pay for the television upfront, as you would normally, the price depends on the size you choose: it’s £649 for 43in, £849 for 55in, or £1,048 for 65in.

Alternatively, you can pay for it in monthly instalments. For the 48-month contract, the price starts at £13 a month for the 43in and goes up to £21 for the 65in, plus a £10 upfront fee. Sky glass also requires the Sky ultimate TV subscription (from £26 per month, Sky.com).

Where can you buy Sky glass TV?

The Sky glass TV is available to buy directly through Sky, meaning you won’t find it at other retailers such as Currys. However it is currently prioritising sales to pre-registered diamond- and platinum-tier customers who have been with the company for more than eight years.

If you’re willing to wait, you can sign up to register your interest and Sky will be in touch as soon as the glass TV is available.

