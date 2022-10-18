Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s been almost a year since the Emmy-sweeping show about awful rich people was last on TV, with the third season of Succession ending on a white-knuckled cliff-hanger that’s had us all waiting impatiently for news about season four.

The hit HBO show, which sees the Roy family plot and scheme and backstab their way to the top of the family’s global media empire, was renewed for a fourth season in 2021 before most of season three had finished airing.

While details about the fourth season of Succession are still thin on the ground, we’ve just had our first look at it. In an HBO Max teaser trailer released on 16 October, we see the Roy family patriarch Logan Roy (played by Brian Cox) rabble-rousing in between clips of other upcoming HBO original shows.

“This is not the end. We are killing the opposition,” Logan says, as he addresses a crowd during a short clip included in the HBO Max teaser reel. “I’m going to build something better, faster, leaner, wilder. I love it here. I f*****g love it,” he adds, as his children look on in defeat.

Excited? Us too. We’re outlining all the Succession season four release-date rumours and where exactly you can watch previous seasons, as well as season four, when it launches in the UK.

Succession season 4 release date: When will the show return?

While Succession was renewed for a fourth season in 2021, HBO has not yet announced when it will be coming back, although season four started filming in June 2022.

Season one and season two premiered on HBO in June 2018 and August 2019, respectively, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it wasn’t until October 2021 that Succession season three returned to our screens.

It might go back to its old summer schedule now that production has returned to normal, or it might air earlier in the year, but HBO is keeping the release schedule hush-hush for now.

Where can you watch Succession in the UK?

While we wait for Succession to make a return, you can currently catch up on all three seasons of the show or watch it on an endless loop (because, yes, it deserves repeat viewings). In the UK, Succession is broadcast on Sky Atlantic, but you can also stream it via Now (formerly Now TV) or Sky Go, if you’re an existing Sky TV customer.

There are different packages for those watching via Now. Succession is available via the Now Entertainment package, which costs £9.99 per month. Right now, the streaming service currently has an offer on Now Entertainment, giving you three months’ worth of Now Entertainment for £15 instead of £29.97.

Now also sells something called Now Boost, which is an additional subscription on top of the Now Entertainment pass. With Now Boost, you get access to full HD, ad-free streaming and surround sound on up to three devices at once, instead of the one device you get with the standard £9.99 Now Entertainment membership.

How to watch Succession in the US

You can watch all three seasons of Succession on streaming service HBO Max. It costs $9.99 per month (with ads) or $15.99 per month without ads.

