It’s been more than a year since the Emmy-sweeping show about awful rich people last graced our screens. Although the third season of Succession ended on a white-knuckled cliff-hanger, we won’t have long to wait, as HBO has confirmed season four will be releasing this spring.

The hit HBO show, which sees the Roy family plot and scheme and backstab their way to the top of the family’s global media empire, was renewed for a fourth season in 2021 before most of season three had even finished airing.

While details about the fourth season of Succession are still thin on the ground, HBO says in its official synopsis that the seismic sale of the media conglomerate Waystar Royco to Lukas Matsson will provoke “existential angst and familial division among the Roys, as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed”.

On 24 October 2022, we had our first real look at the fourth season in an HBO Max teaser trailer, where the angst is on full display. “Everything I try to do, people turn against me,” Logan says in one short clip.

Below, we’ve outlined all the Succession season four release-date rumours and where exactly you can watch previous seasons, as well as season four, when it launches in the UK.

‘Succession’ season 4 release date: When will the show return?

Succession was renewed for a fourth season in 2021. On 24 October 2022, HBO announced in its teaser trailer that the show would be returning in spring 2023, so we’d expect it to release in May at the latest. Season four started filming in June 2022.

Season one and season two premiered on HBO in June 2018 and August 2019, respectively, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it wasn’t until October 2021 that Succession season three returned to our screens.

Where can you watch Succession in the UK?

Succession airs exclusively on Sky Atlantic in the UK, and the broadcaster will retain the exclusive UK rights for season four.

While we wait for Succession to make a return, you can currently catch up on all three seasons of the show (or watch it on an endless loop, because it’s worthy of repeat viewings) on Sky TV via Sky Go, but you can also stream it via Now (formerly Now TV).

If you’re not an existing Sky customer, the cheapest way to get Sky TV (including Sky Atlantic) is with the Sky Stream box, which comes with a Sky TV entertainment package and a subscription to Netflix’s basic plan. The device is currently discounted in Sky’s winter sale (was £26 per month, now £24 per month, Sky.com). This is Sky’s new device, and it doesn’t require a satellite dish, as it streams Sky directly over wifi.

Buy the Sky Stream box now

There are different packages for those watching via Now. A Now entertainment membership costs £9.99 per month, but you can also get a six-month Now entertainment and Now cinema membership at a discount (was £19.98 per month, now £15, Nowtv.com). Now also offers a seven-day free trial for new members.

The Now streaming service also sells something called Now Boost, which is an additional subscription on top of the Now Entertainment pass. With Now Boost, you get access to full HD, ad-free streaming and surround sound on up to three devices at once, instead of the one device you get with the standard £9.99 Now Entertainment membership.

Watch ‘Succession’ on Now

How to watch ‘Succession’in the US

You can watch all three seasons of Succession on streaming service HBO Max. It costs $9.99 per month (with ads) or $15.99 per month without ads. HBO Max is not available in the UK.

Watch ‘Succession’ now on HBO Max

Your TV doesn’t support apps? Give it a new lease of life with one of the best streaming devices